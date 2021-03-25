Real Estate: Where should you buy in Israel?

The Israel of today, known for high tech and innovation, is a thriving, modern country, with throngs of English-speakers making Aliyah to call it home. It wasn’t that way when Shelly Levine moved there 40 years ago. She has helped transform Israel into a sought-after destination by working with builders to create new, nurturing communities and improve the quality of life. When an English-speaker is looking to buy real estate in Israel, as a home or as an investment, it’s likely he will find his way to Levine. Her company, Tivuch Shelly, specializes in selling in new and existing communities that attract Anglos, working exclusively with quality builders. She knows what will attract buyers and uses her influence to shape new communities by consulting with builders to include the services and variety of educational structures they need. Catering to people of all ages, her properties are situated on flat terrain to meet the needs of retirees and the elderly “A lot of people know that when we put our name on a project, it will be exactly the way we say it’s going to be,” she said. “I just sold a bunch of apartments in Ramot. One buyer said he called up his sister in Ramot Aleph to ask her opinion. She said, ‘if it has Shelley Levine’s name on it, buy it.” A committed Zionist since she was a teenager, it wasn’t until 1978 that she made it to Israel with her late husband Charley, a renowned PR icon. She planned to take a job with Amit Women in Israel but needed all her energy to settle in a new country and care for her new baby. In 1986, after spending several years settling her family, she decided to use her degree in social work “to help settle people,” and Tivuch Shelly Real Estate was born. Levine started her real estate business at her kitchen table in Ma’aleh Adumim. Shortly after, she saw the potential for Bet Shemesh to become a vibrant community. “High tech was coming in and we needed a place between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem with quality of life.” She met a developer who had 1,000 units there and told him she wanted to bring in American buyers. She succeeded so well, that a house was recently sold there for almost the same amount that the builder had paid for all the land.Tivuch Shelly works as a bridge between builders and buyers from the beginning of the process to completion. “When someone asks me where to move to in Israel, I ask if they have children, and if they have any kids with special needs. It makes a difference in where they should be.” When a buyer chooses a property, she explains all the logistical details so there are no surprises. “Nobody buys until we have a discussion over the phone, Zoom or in person about financing, bank guaranties and taxes.” She has a technical staff to work with the builders, and she is in contact with buyers frequently to keep them apprised of the progress. It’s not just Anglos or new immigrants that Levine caters to. Thousands of veteran Israelis seeking to buy their first home, upgrade their existing residence or purchase an investment property join her growing list of happy buyers. With a rich variety of prime properties and smart investments in the finest locations in Israel, Tivuch Shelly offers buyers exciting choices to match all needs and pockets.For those who dream of living in the heart of historic-modern Jerusalem, the Haneviim project is ideal. Only minutes away from Jerusalem, a new Anglo community is being established in Ma’aleh Adumim, where residents can enjoy high-standard apartments surrounded by gyms, parks, synagogues and breathtaking views in the deluxe Tower project, referred to by buyers as “affordable luxury.”The state-of-the-art residential Shechter project in the popular Ramot Aleph area nearby Jerusalem is another smart choice, while outside Jerusalem, the centrally-located Neve Shamir project in Tzur Shamir, a thriving community in Ramat Bet Shemesh Hey, boasts luxurious apartments of all sizes with balconies and /or gardens, enchanting views and a special sale offered on 4-bedroom units.Another choice project is in the Moreshet neighborhood of Modi’in, Israel’s dynamic ‘city of the future,’ with a wide array of apartments and penthouses and a ‘pay 20% now and 80% at completion’ option. Referring to her many clients who purchase properties for investment purposes, Levine notes that she does not take a ‘second fee’ for renting out or flipping the property at completion. As far as great investments go, she strongly recommends her ‘Buy Now, Pay at Completion and Watch Your Equity Grow’ Gabay Tel Aviv project, where you will be surrounded by every luxury and convenience imaginable, and pay just 7% down, 13% at permit and 80% at completion! “No financial investment is greater than real estate in Israel – people have made a fortune with me,” says Levine.“We also offer an exclusive project in rapidly developing Ashkelon,” she adds. “For people dreaming of the country’s beautiful Mediterranean seafront, the three-tower Aria project by Gabay Builders in the Barnea neighborhood, within walking distance to the beach, is the perfect choice.”
if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}"Now is the right time to buy in Israel, either as an investment or with an eye to moving in the near future. Anti-Semitism is pushing people from many counties including Britain and France to move to Israel. There's not going to be enough housing, so buy now if you're thinking of making Aliyah in three to four years," she advised. "After 2,000 years of Jews being in Galut, what better privilege than to be involved in building Eretz Yisrael," she said. "In my generation, Israel developed into an amazing country, right before my eyes. I believe I have played a small part in the history of the Jewish People, by settling all these Anglos in Israel."For more information, contact Shelly Levine at 050-726-4376 or email: tivuchshellylevine@gmail.com. Visit online at https://tivuchshelly.com. Abridged version of an article by Bracha Schwartz, originally published in the Jewish Link of New Jersey