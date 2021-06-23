The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Religious Zionist MKs urge increased protection in Shimon Hatzadik

MKs send a letter after being accosted by Arab residents in the Jewish neighborhood near Sheikh Jarrah

By LAUREN MORGANBESSER  
JUNE 23, 2021 17:30
Religious Zionist Party head Bezalel Smotrich in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah on Jerusalem Day, May 10, 2021. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Religious Zionist Party head Bezalel Smotrich in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah on Jerusalem Day, May 10, 2021.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Religious Zionist MKs Bezalel Smotrich and Orit Strook sent a letter to Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev emphasizing the need for increased protection of Jewish homes in Shimon HaTzadik, a Jewish neighborhood in East Jerusalem near Sheikh Jarrah.
The letter comes after the two MKs visited the neighborhood on Tuesday and were accosted by Arab residents. Videos show one Arab man screaming at Smotrich, "You are garbage, there is nothing for you to do here. You cockroach, get out of here." Two nearby police officers intervened and dispersed the crowd.
In the letter, Smotrich and Strook say that Jewish homes in the neighborhood are attacked daily with "stones, bottles, Molotov cocktails, explosives and fireworks." They describe the lives of Jewish residents as an "ongoing nightmare."
The MKs also stress the lack of response from the police in the neighborhood, as they argue that the police are not doing their part to stop the attackers. They claim that the police do not intervene to prevent attacks on Jewish residents, instead focusing on keeping them in their homes to create an "artificial peace."
In response, the MKs urge the police to take a more active role in stopping the violence, including making arrests, stopping riots and preventing "hostile, agitated and violent elements" from entering the neighborhood.
The letter concludes that "as long as there is no immediate change in the police approach, we are forced to reach the area ourselves in the evening on a regular basis in order to stand by the attacked residents."
Tensions in Shimon HaTzadik and Sheikh Jarrah ignited in May after the Jerusalem District Court denied an appeal against an eviction of Palestinian residents in Sheikh Jarrah. Since then, there have been reports of continuing clashes in the neighborhood.


Tags Sheikh Jarrah religious zionists Bezalel Smotrich
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Can Bennett say no to the US on issues of Iran if needed be?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Elie Podeh

Is Egypt back in the Arab driver’s seat? - analysis

 By ELIE PODEH

My Word: The Opposition and contrary forces

 By LIAT COLLINS
Micah Halpern

Iranian elections labeled as free, but nothing is further from truth

 By MICAH HALPERN
Amotz Asa-El

Photo of new ministers shows achievements, failures in treating divisions

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
2

Israeli camouflage tech makes soldiers ‘invisible’

Look closely! Polaris Solutions shows how their Kit 300 camouflage sheet can be used for a wide variety of purposes, including setting up a nearly undetectable post to spy on the enemy. (Notice the binocular near the center of the frame).
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Does Nikki Haley’s road to the White House start in Jerusalem?

VIEWING THE Iron Dome with CUFI founder Pastor John Hagee.
5

Palestinians reject Israeli deal to transfer over 1m. COVID vaccines

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by