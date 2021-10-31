The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Religious-Zionist rabbis ban students from donating blood due to form options

A number of religious-Zionist yeshivas have banned their students from donating blood due to a form that reads 'parent 1 and parent 2'

By TZVI JOFFRE  
OCTOBER 31, 2021 10:09
The IDF holds a blood drive in light of the coronavirus crisis (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The IDF holds a blood drive in light of the coronavirus crisis
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
A number of religious-Zionist rabbis and yeshivas have banned their students from donating blood to Magen David Adom after the form filled when donating blood changed its language from reading "mother" and "father" to "parent 1" and "parent 2."
Yeshivat Har Hamor and Yeshivat Mitzpe Ramon, as well as a number of other religious-Zionist yeshivas, forbade their students from donating blood due to the form change, according to Kipa news.
According to B'Sheva reporter Dvir Amar, a letter sent to students in Yeshivat Mitzpe Ramon stated that the yeshiva saw the change in the form as an "intentional blurring of the true and healthy idea of family."
The letter warned that the change in the form would shape the public consciousness and "weaken the healthy family consciousness and the national identity." The letter added that MDA had promised to print out the old form for the yeshivas to use so that students would continue to donate blood.
LGBTQ youth protest against far right Noam party at Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem (credit: Courtesy)LGBTQ youth protest against far right Noam party at Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem (credit: Courtesy)
Rabbi Shlomo Aviner, a hardline religious-Zionist leader, stated in a responsum on the Srugim news site that MDA was "putting lives at risk" by changing the language of the form.
Aviner stressed that those who fill out the form are "supporting sinners" and "giving legitimacy" to them, adding that it is not MDA's mission "to engage in politics, but to heal people, and not to endanger people because of the diminishing blood donation.
"Every granting of legitimacy begins with a change of language," added Aviner. "One rabbi in England raped a woman in the community. When apprehended he did not deny it and stated: I admit it is not acceptable. Heaven forbid! Is this the problem? If adultery were acceptable would it become permissible?"
A number of government bodies and organizations have changed the language of their forms in recent years to read "parent 1 and parent 2" instead of "mother and father," in order to be more inclusive to couples that don't consist of a mother and father, such as same-sex couples.
Aviner is the founder of Atzat Nefesh, an organization that offers conversion therapy, among other services. The rabbi has often been in the center of controversy surrounding statements concerning the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community and other social issues. 
Rabbi Tzvi Tau, the president of Yeshivat Har Hamor, is one of the founders of the Noam Party. The party, represented by MK Avi Maoz in the current Knesset, campaigns against a variety of topics, including the LGBTQ+ community, work and public transportation on Shabbat, the Women of the Wall movement and the silencing of right-wing and religious movements.
In 2019, before the second Knesset election, the party set up booths around the country manned by activists handing out pamphlets explaining Noam’s plan to make Israel “a normal nation” with anti-LGBTQ+ and anti-reform movement slogans.


Tags Magen David Adom religious zionists yeshiva students blood LGBTQ+
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The budget must pass despite fighting in the Knesset - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Why does Israel keep losing easy diplomatic wins? - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Israeli road signs and wonders

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

Family feud over Eitan Biran is an international disgrace

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Is America’s visa-waiver carrot a stick in disguise? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Turkey reveals photos of 15 alleged Mossad spies arrested

The 15 alleged Mossad spies arrested in Turkey, as revealed by Turkish media.
2

Has Israel become the over-inoculation nation on COVID-19? - analysis

Jerusalem resident Phillip Brieff is seen getting the third COVID-19 booster shot at a Meuhedet clinic, on August 1, 2021.
3

Iran gas stations reportedly hit by massive cyberattack

Cyber hacking (illustrative)
4

People vaccinated against COVID-19 less likely to die of other causes - study

Health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary Clalit health care center in Jerusalem, September 30, 2021.
5

'Kissing disease' among teens could trigger MS - study

A kissing couple

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by