The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Restaurants celebrate reopening but are faced with uncertainty

Eateries open after nearly three-month closure.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
MAY 26, 2020 18:43
Sarah, owner of Grand Café restaurant in Derech Beit Lechem setting the place for reopening after the coronavirus lockdown. May 26, 2020. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Sarah, owner of Grand Café restaurant in Derech Beit Lechem setting the place for reopening after the coronavirus lockdown. May 26, 2020.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
For the first time in weeks, Tuesday afternoon at the Grand Café in the Baka neighborhood of Jerusalem was busy. Cleaners and handymen worked with alacrity to make sure everything was fixed and spotless.
Behind the counter, a young barista was checking the equipment. From time to time, a passerby would knock at the door and ask if the restaurant was open. “Not yet, tomorrow,” one of the workers would say.
For the café, as for thousands of other restaurants all over Israel, Wednesday marks an important day: After two and a half months, they will be allowed to reopen under the authorities’ safety measures against coronavirus.
But while reopening is certainly a reason to celebrate, many uncertainties remain, Adi Talmor, a co-owner of Grand Café and the popular sushi chain Sushi Rehavia, told The Jerusalem Post.
“We are happy to go back to work, to bring people back to work here,” he said. “We are happy for our customers, for the local community. At the same time, it is not easy. We are rearranging the place to make sure that we abide by the regulations. We will start with a limited menu. Going back to normal will take time. It is not enough to reopen; it is important to do it in a smart way.”
About 60 or 70 people earn their livelihood from the business, Talmor said, adding that for the time being, only half of the workers who were laid off will be brought back. At the beginning of the lockdown, the café tried to offer takeout and deliveries, but it did not really work, he said.
The government regulations include taking the temperature of people before they come in, ensuring a minimum distance of 1.5 meters between tables, requiring all staff members and customers to wear a mask (for the latter, except for when they are eating), cleaning and disinfecting tables and chairs after every party and all surfaces regularly and providing hand sanitizers and disposable menus.
But aside from the challenge of complying with the new rules, the real unknown factor seems to be how will potential diners respond.
“Many of our regulars are people of an older age,” Talmor told the Post. “Will they be willing to come? Many people have gotten used to eating at home. Will they change their habits again? And if people do come, will they have money to spend on wine or dishes or just be content to sit and drink a cup of coffee?”
“Moreover, both the staff and the customers will need to get used to a new routine,” he said. “It is going to require an effort from both sides. On our part, we know we have to make sure that people who come to eat at our place, whether for breakfast, tea and cake or a nice dinner, still enjoy the experience.”
Having a kosher restaurant reopen the day before Shavuot begins (Thursday evening) is not ideal, Talmor said.
Also, the Sushi Rehavia chain will not resume activities at full speed just yet. Their original branch for the moment will remain devoted to deliveries, just offering a few spots to customers who wish to consume their takeout on the spot.
“Since we had been doing deliveries for years at Sushi Rehavia, we have kept going from the beginning of the coronavirus crisis,” Talmor said. “We lowered the minimum order and started delivery in neighborhoods where we didn’t before. We even hired a few new people for this purpose. However, we still had to put about 80% of the 200 workers on unpaid leave.”
Two other branches will remain close for the time being, while the one in German Colony will reopen under a new concept of “sushi garden,” with customers ordering and picking up their food and beverages at the counters and then sitting at one of the tables in the yard.
On Tuesday, MacDonald’s announced it would expand the number of branches that offer outdoor sitting.
If many restaurateurs are waiting to see if and how the customers will come back, for others, COVID-19 already has marked the end of their business, including the popular Vietnamese restaurant Hanoi in Tel Aviv and the pub 1918 in Petah Tikva.
According to data from Misadanim Chazakim B’yachad (Restaurateurs Strong Together), as reported by Haaretz, about 10% to 15% of restaurants are not going to reopen.
In the aftermath of the full lockdown, some restaurateurs hope to reinvent their model to be ready for a new emergency.
Tamar Ben Ellul, the owner of Kalo Café Restaurant in Jerusalem, told the Post they only are going to open their outdoor area and bring back some of the workers for the time being. But the café is never going back to be what it used to be, she said.
“We are going to change our concept,” Ben Ellul said. “We are going to become a delicatessen where it is also possible to sit and eat, something that is very popular in Tel Aviv. This way, when the next coronavirus crisis hits, we will be okay. After going through a trauma, you learn something. We will be ready next time.”


Tags israel economy Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel coronavirus lockdown
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu's circus of a trial delegitimizes democracy By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Israel's government is failing women and girls – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Micah Halpern Mike Pompeo’s double standard – opinion By MICAH HALPERN
Lela Gilbert Witnessing the growing rise of antisemitism in the US as a non Jew By LELA GILBERT
Amotz Asa-El The limits of annexation: Consider Jerusalem's exprience since 1967 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Could wearing a mask for long periods be detrimental to health?
A man wears a face mask with David Star at the Nachlaot Neighborhood in Jerusalem on April 12, 2020. A full closure on 17 Jerusalem Neighborhoods went into effect today at noon in efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
2 Joe Biden's nickname for US President Trump: 'President Tweety'
Former vice president Joe Biden (Left) and US President Donald Trump (Right)
3 Archaeologists discover 2,000-year-old unique complex by the Western Wall
Archaeologists discover 2000-year-old unique complex by the Western Wall
4 COVID-19 no longer infectious after 11 days, new study claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
5 Roger Waters – getting a taste of his own medicine
ROGER WATERS
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by