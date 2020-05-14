Returning to ‘normal’

We are clearly not yet back to usual, but as the cities begin to open and more people return to work, it is time to look for new products that will help us adjust and have fun. This week, try the new ice creams, find masks that work for kids, treat your dried hands and get ready for Shavuot.The ice cream season is hereSummer is almost here and Nestle Ice creams add new flavors for the upcoming summer introducing their Extreme ice cream cone with Oreo cookie filling and white chocolate coin, Popcorn crunch with salty caramel (yummy) and a sherbet made from XL energy drink. Also among their favorite flavors are Milka chocolate coated vanilla-chocolate icicle with rice pops and Oreo icicles in a family package.Masks for kidsKids all over the world are slowly returning to school, but with restrictions. In some countries, they are being asked to wear face masks. Among the face masks introduced for children in Israel, look for either Nuby’s new disposable face masks, which the manufacturer promises are effective and provide 95% protection, and are adorned with pretty prints (for boys or for girls). NIS 34.90 for 5 masks. Another option is masks imported by Lapidot, which are suitable for children from the age of seven and up. Lapidot’s masks, produced using 3D technology, fit the child’s face perfectly and are approved by the FDA and the CE. NIS 60 for 20 masks.
www.lapidot.com/maskPasta passionateBarilla, the No. 1 pasta brand in Italy, has launched new limited edition pasta with eggs in time for Shavuot. The new line, Pasta Emiliana, is made from Durum wheat and is as close to fresh pasta as you can get. There are two shapes of pasta and lasagna in the new line, which is based on top quality durum flour and contains 5 free-range eggs per kilogram of flour. The pasta, sold in yellow packaging, also includes green pasta made with spinach. The line includes mixed green and yellow paglia e fieno (long strips) (NIS 8.90 for 250 grams), spinach egg lasagna (NIS 17.90 for 500 grams) and tagliatelle, perfect for cream sauces. NIS 12.90 for 500 grams.Hands downThese days, with endless washing of hands and applying alcohol gel, we all suffer from dry hands. Dr. Fischer has a fantastic line of hand creams developed especially for extra dry and sensitive hands. The U-Lactin hand cream for extremely dry and rough skin provides immediate relief and absorbs very quickly, leaving the hands soft and hydrated for up to 24 hours. The cream contains many active ingredients such as urea, Lactic acid, aloe vera and almond essence. NIS 34.90 for 100 ml and NIS 69.90 for a pump-bottle containing 230 ml. Dip stateNow that we can again meet friends, at least a few of them, how about going back to an old hosting trend of cheese dips? Perfect for the upcoming holiday. The new Grissini Bites by Beigel & Beigel are perfect for the job. The grissini are short, bite-size and come in three flavors: pepper (spicy), olives and caramelized onion. The small size and great flavor make them a must in the pantry. NIS 9.90 for 175 grams. Clean but not dryThe pandemic seems to have slowed down, but COVID-19 is probably here to stay, and new hygenic habits are something we will have to learn to live with. A new Israeli development protects our hands from over-drying while making sure they are clean. Biofor, a local leading cosmetic company, launches a new aloe vera enriched alcohol gel called Biogel, which disinfects the hands and at the same time provides protection from dryness. Get it online with free delivery. NIS 20 for 100 ml. and NIS 45 for 250 ml. Available at www.getbeauty.co.il.Quick peelIn need of a gentle peeling after two months inside, but don’t feel quite like going to get a facial? Try the new Peeling Wet Wipes by HL. The Israeli cosmetics company recently launched peeling pads that are very easy to use, yet are very effective, gentle. They contain retinol and alfa hydroxyl from fruit, as well as other effective ingredients. The pads are packed separately, offering hygiene and freshness. Use in the evening and apply protecting cream after use. NIS 160 for 24 pads, available at licensed beauty centers and online at www.guilty.co.il. Hairy stuffGrowing beards seems to be very popular among young men these days, and after spending many days at home, also now among the not-so-young men. To help men keep a decent looking beard now that it is time to go back to work, L’Oréal Paris has launched a new line of products – Barber Club – that helps keeping the beard and moustache clean, soft and groomed, and avoids itching. The line includes products that fit different kinds of beards, short or long, and is enriched with etheric oils. The products in the line include hydrating gel for short beards, oil for long beards, cleaning gel and shaping cream. NIS 34.90-54.90. No sweatAs the weather warms up, so does the deodorant market. Garnier has introduced a new line of herbal deodorants that provide up to 96 hours of protection. The Action Control+ line includes both a spray version and a roll-on, the formula is enriched with volcanic mineral with extra absorbent qualities that leaves skin soft and free of irritation. NIS 24.90.Spring cleaning made easySo Passover came and went with everybody staying at home, and a little bit stressed. But now, with the spring dust clearing away, it is high time to clean the windows. If, like many of us, you had to let your cleaning help go and need to do it yourself, try the new Italian Vivian telescopic silicone window cleaner kit that includes a silicone wiper, scrubbing cushion and microfiber drying and polishing cushion. The wiper attaches to two telescopic handles, short and long, with an easy adjusting system. NIS 69.90. Available at Ace and other homeware stores.Quick lunchEtz Hazait, a well-established Israeli brand, recently launched a new category – Lunch To Go – offering a line of tuna meals, including pasta with tuna in olive oil, dried tomatoes and Kalamata olives, and Mejadra-style rice and lentils with tuna in olive oil. The meals come in personal servings of 160 grams and include a disposable fork. Ready to eat with no need for heating. This is a good option for students, workers and for when you go camping. NIS 13.90.Gluten-free and gratifyingOsem has good news for those who avoid gluten: a new gluten-free pretzel that comes in time for Shavuot. Gratify, a baked flat pretzel with added seeds and herbs, is the right snack to serve with cheeses and other dips, and for those who need to avoid gluten. A very nice solutions for parties and family gatherings.
www.lapidot.com/maskPasta passionateBarilla, the No. 1 pasta brand in Italy, has launched new limited edition pasta with eggs in time for Shavuot. The new line, Pasta Emiliana, is made from Durum wheat and is as close to fresh pasta as you can get. There are two shapes of pasta and lasagna in the new line, which is based on top quality durum flour and contains 5 free-range eggs per kilogram of flour. The pasta, sold in yellow packaging, also includes green pasta made with spinach. The line includes mixed green and yellow paglia e fieno (long strips) (NIS 8.90 for 250 grams), spinach egg lasagna (NIS 17.90 for 500 grams) and tagliatelle, perfect for cream sauces. NIS 12.90 for 500 grams.Hands downThese days, with endless washing of hands and applying alcohol gel, we all suffer from dry hands. Dr. Fischer has a fantastic line of hand creams developed especially for extra dry and sensitive hands. The U-Lactin hand cream for extremely dry and rough skin provides immediate relief and absorbs very quickly, leaving the hands soft and hydrated for up to 24 hours. The cream contains many active ingredients such as urea, Lactic acid, aloe vera and almond essence. NIS 34.90 for 100 ml and NIS 69.90 for a pump-bottle containing 230 ml. Dip stateNow that we can again meet friends, at least a few of them, how about going back to an old hosting trend of cheese dips? Perfect for the upcoming holiday. The new Grissini Bites by Beigel & Beigel are perfect for the job. The grissini are short, bite-size and come in three flavors: pepper (spicy), olives and caramelized onion. The small size and great flavor make them a must in the pantry. NIS 9.90 for 175 grams. Clean but not dryThe pandemic seems to have slowed down, but COVID-19 is probably here to stay, and new hygenic habits are something we will have to learn to live with. A new Israeli development protects our hands from over-drying while making sure they are clean. Biofor, a local leading cosmetic company, launches a new aloe vera enriched alcohol gel called Biogel, which disinfects the hands and at the same time provides protection from dryness. Get it online with free delivery. NIS 20 for 100 ml. and NIS 45 for 250 ml. Available at www.getbeauty.co.il.Quick peelIn need of a gentle peeling after two months inside, but don’t feel quite like going to get a facial? Try the new Peeling Wet Wipes by HL. The Israeli cosmetics company recently launched peeling pads that are very easy to use, yet are very effective, gentle. They contain retinol and alfa hydroxyl from fruit, as well as other effective ingredients. The pads are packed separately, offering hygiene and freshness. Use in the evening and apply protecting cream after use. NIS 160 for 24 pads, available at licensed beauty centers and online at www.guilty.co.il. Hairy stuffGrowing beards seems to be very popular among young men these days, and after spending many days at home, also now among the not-so-young men. To help men keep a decent looking beard now that it is time to go back to work, L’Oréal Paris has launched a new line of products – Barber Club – that helps keeping the beard and moustache clean, soft and groomed, and avoids itching. The line includes products that fit different kinds of beards, short or long, and is enriched with etheric oils. The products in the line include hydrating gel for short beards, oil for long beards, cleaning gel and shaping cream. NIS 34.90-54.90. No sweatAs the weather warms up, so does the deodorant market. Garnier has introduced a new line of herbal deodorants that provide up to 96 hours of protection. The Action Control+ line includes both a spray version and a roll-on, the formula is enriched with volcanic mineral with extra absorbent qualities that leaves skin soft and free of irritation. NIS 24.90.Spring cleaning made easySo Passover came and went with everybody staying at home, and a little bit stressed. But now, with the spring dust clearing away, it is high time to clean the windows. If, like many of us, you had to let your cleaning help go and need to do it yourself, try the new Italian Vivian telescopic silicone window cleaner kit that includes a silicone wiper, scrubbing cushion and microfiber drying and polishing cushion. The wiper attaches to two telescopic handles, short and long, with an easy adjusting system. NIS 69.90. Available at Ace and other homeware stores.Quick lunchEtz Hazait, a well-established Israeli brand, recently launched a new category – Lunch To Go – offering a line of tuna meals, including pasta with tuna in olive oil, dried tomatoes and Kalamata olives, and Mejadra-style rice and lentils with tuna in olive oil. The meals come in personal servings of 160 grams and include a disposable fork. Ready to eat with no need for heating. This is a good option for students, workers and for when you go camping. NIS 13.90.Gluten-free and gratifyingOsem has good news for those who avoid gluten: a new gluten-free pretzel that comes in time for Shavuot. Gratify, a baked flat pretzel with added seeds and herbs, is the right snack to serve with cheeses and other dips, and for those who need to avoid gluten. A very nice solutions for parties and family gatherings.