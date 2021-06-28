The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Returning to work is harder for those unemployed longer – study

The longer employees remained outside the workforce after being released during the coronavirus crisis, the worse their chances of returning to work became.

By ZEV STUB  
JUNE 28, 2021 17:51
2019 Employment Fair in the Negev (photo credit: Courtesy)
2019 Employment Fair in the Negev
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The longer employees remained outside the workforce after being released during the coronavirus crisis, the worse their chances of returning to work became, according to a new study by the Israel Democracy Institute and the Employment Service (IES).
This finding remains true even as labor market conditions improved in the spring and summer after closures were lifted, the report found. The study also shows that the proportion of young people who left employment was higher, but the duration of their unemployment was relatively short compared to adults.
The study found that the people who lost their jobs in greatest numbers were women, workers without academic education, and young people, without significant differences between Jews and Arabs.
The length of time outside the labor market increased with age and was higher among Arab employees compared to Jewish employees. Rates of return to the labor market were higher among women and academics, and lower among Arabs.
About 40% of the young employees (aged 44-25) who were employed in 2019 were unemployed at some point throughout the crisis. About 46% of ultra-Orthodox employees registered with IES, compared with about 32% of non-ultra-Orthodox Jews.
Arab workers were on average out of work for about a month longer than Jews, and older workers were out of work for longer than young people. More Arabs than Jews were unemployed except in the 21-29 age group, where the rate of Jews unemployed was higher.
People with academic degrees had much higher employment levels especially among Arab and ultra-Orthodox employees, the report noted. About twice as many people without academic degrees registered with IES as those with degrees, by proportion.
“The findings of the study once again indicate that job seekers who are at occupational risk are those who are farther away from the labor market, as the Employment Service has argued since the early stages of the crisis,” said IES Director-General Rami Grauer. “The rationale underlying the new model for extending unemployment benefits is to be welcomed, which we believe will lead to a massive return to the labor force. However, it should be borne in mind that even at the end of the eligibility period, many job seekers may find it difficult to return to work, fall into prolonged unemployment, perhaps even chronic, and in many cases also need social benefits. We must work to cultivate human capital and adapt it to changing market conditions, encourage people to return to work, and provide support for those who need it and have difficulty returning to work.”
“Women and Arabs registered more as job seekers during the crisis, but women returned faster and to a greater extent than men while Arabs returned slowly and to a lesser extent than Jews,” noted Economy Minister Orna Barbivay. “It is our duty to reduce the widening gap due to the corona crisis, while creating an economic safety net adapted to the populations of job seekers, especially in view of the end of the period of entitlement to unemployment benefits.”
“Even before the crisis, there was no doubt about the need to invest more in employing ultra-Orthodox and Arabs, including professional skills training, in order to improve the standard of living, reduce gaps, increase tax revenues, and increase their adaptability in crisis situations,” added Itamar Yakir, a researcher at the Israel Democracy Institute who conducted the study.


Tags Israel employment Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The importance of standing with Surfside - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

What happens when opposition declares the government to be illegitimate?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Benji Levy

The desired consequences of the new government unifying Israel - opinion

 By BENJI LEVY
Douglas Bloomfield

It has been a good and bad week in American politics - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Gidon Ben-Zvi

Let’s get long-buried report on BBC anti-Israel bias published

 By GIDON BEN-ZVI
Most Read
1

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
2

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
3

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
4

Israel delays entry of vaccinated tourists until August due to COVID uptick

TRAVELERS CONVERGE at Ben-Gurion Airport late last month, as the skies begin to open up.
5

4 dead, 159 missing, including 20 Jews, in building collapse in Miami

A bunk bed is seen in a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, U.S., June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by