Jewish Temple Mount entrance at risk of collapse. Will Israel fix it?

Etzion suggested reviving an ancient passageway under the women's section of the Western Wall called Barclay's Gate, located 10 meters underneath the side room in the section.

The plan would be to first excavate the Western Wall prayer space, creating a permanent staircase leading up to the gate. Then, there would be two additional staircases on the Temple Mount leading to the main Temple Mount compound.

Etzion was arrested in 1984 for plotting to blow up the Dome of the Rock.

Likud MK Miki Regev said on Monday that the bridge has the potential to collapse on the women's section.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

"It's not just an engineering issue," said Regev. "The entrance to the Temple Mount is a temporary structure! We returned to our land. We need to think about how people will go the Temple Mount once the Temple will be rebuilt."

The MKs also noted the importance of the issue in the wake of April's Meron disaster, which left 45 people dead in a stampede.