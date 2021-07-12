The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

MK Miri Regev: 'Writing is on the wall' for Temple Mount bridge collapse

The Mughrabi Bridge was originally built as a temporary structure and despite a safety warning issued in 2011, has remained in operation since

By SHIRA SILKOFF  
JULY 12, 2021 09:12
Israeli soldiers walking past Mughrabi Bridge, the wooden footbridge leading up from the Western Wall to the sacred compound where al-Aqsa mosque and the Dome of the Rock shrine (not seen), in Jerusalem's Old City. (photo credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)
Israeli soldiers walking past Mughrabi Bridge, the wooden footbridge leading up from the Western Wall to the sacred compound where al-Aqsa mosque and the Dome of the Rock shrine (not seen), in Jerusalem's Old City.
(photo credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)
Likud MK Miri Regev appealed for urgent construction work to be carried out on Mughrabi Bridge, the crossing which connects the Western Wall to the Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City, in an urgent proposal she brought to the Knesset on Sunday.
The Mughrabi Bridge is a wooden structure originally built as a temporary crossing after the earthen ramp, which had previously allowed access to the Temple Mount for non-Muslim visitors, collapsed in 2004.
The bridge was constructed as a temporary measure in 2007 and was only intended to remain in place for several months until a more permanent solution was built. Due to claims from the Islamic Waqf that Israel was trying to destabilize the Temple Mount, however, the more permanent solution was never found, and the wooden Mughrabi Bridge remained in place.
In 2011, the city engineer of Jerusalem issued an order to close the bridge due to safety concerns, but despite this, the bridge still remains open for public use, a decade later.
As recently as this year, an additional warning was issued by experts from the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, saying that the wood of the bridge is extremely dry and cracked, and attempts to treat it had failed, meaning that replacing it was the only option.
It was this issue that MK Miri Regev addressed in her proposal on Sunday, where she appealed for urgent action to be taken to replace the bridge before the structure collapses, as it has been at risk of doing for several years, despite a stronger support structure having been installed underneath it in 2013.
"It is forbidden to wait another moment with the demolition of the bridge and the construction of an appropriate replacement," imposed Regev. "The writing is on the wall, and the blood will be on the hands of all those who sat on the sidelines and remained silent." 
Regev added that the bridge not only poses a safety concern for those who use it, but also for the women who pray at the designated women's section of the Western Wall, as the bridge passes over their heads. 
She stressed the urgency of the situation, reminding the Knesset that during Tisha Be'av next week, and the High Holy Days shortly afterwards, there will be a large increase of people visiting the Western Wall and using the bridge, increasing the potential danger exponentially.
"In light of the tragic disasters at Har Meron and Givat Ze'ev, we must not wait another moment to dismantle that bridge. We must take responsibility for human life and discuss the danger that will arise if that bridge collapses. In the next two months...Tisha Be'av, the mass Selichot prayer events and other Israeli holidays all stand to endanger hundreds of thousands of people," wrote Regev.
Reminding her fellow politicians about other similar disasters that are still fresh in the minds of many, Regev referenced the Mount Meron tragedy which left 45 people dead, and the bleachers which collapsed in a Givat Ze'ev synagogue in May, killing two and injuring 184.
Both incidents happened after safety warnings were ignored and disregarded. 
Regev concluded her appeal by reminding the Knesset about the cost of ignoring safety warnings, asking: "How do we prevent the next disaster from happening? Why does the removal of this dangerous bridge continue to be delayed? "Will this safety hazard be removed before we pay for it with human lives?"


Tags Temple Mount Western Wall miri regev Mount Meron
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Can Israel, Jordan be good neighbors once again? - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Opposition maneuvers represent nadir of Israeli politics - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Presidents and present-day politics

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

President Isaac Herzog’s grand entrance - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Israel must split attorney-general role to ensure rule of law - opinion

 By YEDIDIA STERN
Most Read
1

Coronavirus: New 'Lambda' variant causes concern for WHO

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
2

Formerly Israeli-owned ship damaged after being hit in Indian Ocean

An Israeli-owned ship hit by an explosion in the strategic Gulf of Oman waterway is seen after arrival at a port in Dubai, UAE
3

New mask could diagnose wearer with COVID-19 within 90 minutes

A face mask is seen on the street in Jerusalem amid the coronavirus pandemic, on February 2, 2021.
4

Israeli doctors develop ‘pig-human’ hybrid organ for transplant

Dr. Shahar Cohen.
5

Israeli breakthrough migraine treatment 'zaps' away pain - new study

A breakthrough Israeli technology has been found more effective than standard-care medications at treating acute migraine headaches in adolescents.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by