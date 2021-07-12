MK Miri Regev: 'Writing is on the wall' for Temple Mount bridge collapse

The Mughrabi Bridge is a wooden structure originally built as a temporary crossing after the earthen ramp, which had previously allowed access to the Temple Mount for non-Muslim visitors, collapsed in 2004.

The bridge was constructed as a temporary measure in 2007 and was only intended to remain in place for several months until a more permanent solution was built. Due to claims from the Islamic Waqf that Israel was trying to destabilize the Temple Mount, however, the more permanent solution was never found, and the wooden Mughrabi Bridge remained in place.

As recently as this year, In 2011, the city engineer of Jerusalem issued an order to close the bridge due to safety concerns, but despite this, the bridge still remains open for public use, a decade later.As recently as this year, an additional warning was issued by experts from the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, saying that the wood of the bridge is extremely dry and cracked, and attempts to treat it had failed, meaning that replacing it was the only option.

It was this issue that MK Miri Regev addressed in her proposal on Sunday, where she appealed for urgent action to be taken to replace the bridge before the structure collapses, as it has been at risk of doing for several years, despite a stronger support structure having been installed underneath it in 2013.

"It is forbidden to wait another moment with the demolition of the bridge and the construction of an appropriate replacement," imposed Regev. "The writing is on the wall, and the blood will be on the hands of all those who sat on the sidelines and remained silent."

Regev added that the bridge not only poses a safety concern for those who use it, but also for the women who pray at the designated women's section of the Western Wall, as the bridge passes over their heads.

She stressed the urgency of the situation, reminding the Knesset that during Tisha Be'av next week, and the High Holy Days shortly afterwards, there will be a large increase of people visiting the Western Wall and using the bridge, increasing the potential danger exponentially.

"In light of the tragic disasters at Har Meron and Givat Ze'ev, we must not wait another moment to dismantle that bridge. We must take responsibility for human life and discuss the danger that will arise if that bridge collapses. In the next two months...Tisha Be'av, the mass Selichot prayer events and other Israeli holidays all stand to endanger hundreds of thousands of people," wrote Regev.

Reminding her fellow politicians about other similar disasters that are still fresh in the minds of many, Regev referenced the Mount Meron tragedy which left 45 people dead, and the bleachers which collapsed in a Givat Ze'ev synagogue in May, killing two and injuring 184.

Both incidents happened after safety warnings were ignored and disregarded.

Regev concluded her appeal by reminding the Knesset about the cost of ignoring safety warnings, asking: "How do we prevent the next disaster from happening? Why does the removal of this dangerous bridge continue to be delayed? "Will this safety hazard be removed before we pay for it with human lives?"

