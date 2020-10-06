Rivlin expresses support for police in coronavirus lockdown enforcement

President Reuven Rivlin spoke at Israel Police's command center Tuesday, expressing his support for police officers working to enforce coronavirus lockdown regulations. Rivlin mentioned recent protests, emphasizing that "This is not a conflict between citizens and the Israel Police. In our streets there are no protests against the police." Rivlin went on to say he believes that "none of us wants to live in a country where anarchy reigns, in a country where there is no respect for the rule of law or law enforcement agencies.” The president expressed concern, saying that he prays "that we do not descend into baseless hatred." He went on to ask police to show restraint, saying that "it is precisely at times like this that you need patience and forbearance. I know that I am asking for you to show levels of empathy and self-control that are sometimes impossible. And I ask you to remember that we have no other country [and] no other police, and we must trust them."Rivlin was accompanied by Acting Police Commissioner Motti Cohen. The two were briefed on the current situation by Head of the Operations Division Maj.-Gen. Amnon Alkalai and Head of the Traffic Division Maj.-Gen. Alon Arieh. The briefing included details of police lockdown enforcement. Rivlin then spoke with traffic division officers over the police radio, thanking them and wishing them a happy holiday.
