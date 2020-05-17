The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Rivlin, heads of Cisco discuss return of Israeli economy

"The coronavirus crisis has turned most human communication into digital encounters. It’s not ideal, but it has advantages."

By ALAN ROSENBAUM  
MAY 17, 2020 17:22
PRESIDENT REUVEN Rivlin greets Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins (center) and Oren Sagi, general manager of Cisco Systems Israel, prior to the coronavirus outbreak.
PRESIDENT REUVEN Rivlin greets Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins (center) and Oren Sagi, general manager of Cisco Systems Israel, prior to the coronavirus outbreak.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins spoke with President Reuven Rivlin last week about the coronavirus epidemic and the gradual return of Israel’s economy to regular operations. Oren Sagi, general manager of Cisco Systems Israel, also participated in the call.
 In their conversation, Robbins and Sagi explained Cisco’s extensive activities during the global crisis, and reviewed their efforts in working with the Israeli economy throughout this period, which have focused on promoting initiatives in the fields of cyber and digitization, connecting millions of citizens to online medical services, helping with security and emergency medical systems, operating remote learning systems for thousands of students and more.
Rivlin and Robbins talked about the national technology hubs that Cisco launched during Robbins’ visit to Israel two years ago, which connect Israel’s peripheral communities to the country’s center. Rivlin expanded on the major role of technology in connecting people, during the coronavirus pandemic. They also discussed the role of technology in reducing unemployment and how business and technological realities will look after coronavirus.
 “The coronavirus crisis has turned most human communication into digital encounters. It’s not ideal, but it has advantages. Cisco is doing great things, and I hope that Cisco’s operations in Israel will continue to grow,” said Rivlin.
Robbins added “Cisco is proud to be at the forefront of helping companies, governments and communities around the world safely and securely navigate this challenging time. We look forward to strengthening our relationship even further and supporting a more inclusive future for all, as we come out of this crisis.”


