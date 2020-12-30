The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Rivlin praised by Greek Patriarch at traditional Christmas reception

This year's reception, in compliance with Health Ministry regulations, was online.

By GREER FAY CASHMAN  
DECEMBER 30, 2020 16:09
President Rivlin meets Greek Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III (photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
President Rivlin meets Greek Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III
(photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III has praised President Reuven Rivlin for his steadfast support of the multi-ethnic, multi-cultural and multi-religious character of Jerusalem and the Holy Land.
The Patriarch was speaking at the traditional Christmas-New Year reception that Rivlin hosts for the spiritual heads and lay leaders of Christian denominations. In the past, the reception has been held close to the Catholic Christmas, which is December 25, but this year, it was held on December 30, which is between the Catholic Christmas and the Eastern Christmas celebrated on January 6.
This year's reception, in compliance with Health Ministry regulations, was online.
In his address to Rivlin, Theophilos said: "Your commitment to the well-being and integrity of the Christian presence is a real encouragement, especially as we face the ongoing challenges from those that do not understand the true nature of the Holy Land."
He also expressed appreciation for Rivlin's concern for Israel's Christian communities, demonstrated by the fact that during the pandemic, the president has made it his business to be in touch with individual Church leaders to enquire about the welfare of their constituents.
Theophilos said that he and his colleagues share Rivlin's concern at some of the radical activity in the Holy Land, but was confident that such challenges can be resolved through dialogue.
Referring to the recent arson attempt in the Church of the Agony in the Garden of Gethsemane, Theophilos said: "We cannot relax our vigilance against those who wish to subvert the integrity of our common life in which the three Abrahamic traditions may be allowed to co-exist and flourish."
Theophilos said that, despite the suffering and economic hardship during the pandemic, the Christian communities have not lost heart, quoting from Psalm 46 which states “God is our refuge and strength…”
RIVLIN ASSURED the various Christian communities that the State of Israel will always remain committed to freedom of religion and will always be proud of the strong Christian communities In the Holy Land.
This was an allusion to the persecution of Christians in some other parts of the Middle East.
Rivlin noted that this was the last time he would be sending New Year greetings and blessings to Christian communities in his role as president of the state, and regretted that he was unable to do so on a person-to-person basis with a festive meeting.
"Despite the physical distance," he said, "I am deeply thankful for the close relationship we have built and [we] will always remain committed to the freedom of religion and will always be proud of the strong Christian communities in the Holy Land."
Rivlin has been intensely involved with the wide-ranging pilgrim tourism project in the area of the abandoned churches and monasteries on the banks of the Jordan River, close to the site where, according to Christian tradition, Christ was baptized by John the Baptist. The president was hopeful that he would be able to announce completion of the project before concluding his term of office.
Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, referring to the difficulties of the past year, saw a ray of light even before the end of the tunnel with the Abraham Accords, which he said were a welcome process of peace around the world "that will save us from blood and tears, orphans and widows."
Deri echoed Rivlin's assurance that the State of Israel will be home to all faiths, and that each will have its place to hold its rituals and preserve its traditions, as well as its place of prayer to strengthen its historical memory and to pray to God in freedom, companionship and equality.
One of Rivlin's final official acts for 2020 will be the swearing in ceremony at 11 a.m. on Thursday, for 18 new judges.  Instead of them all sitting together at the President's Residence, along with members of their families and judges from the various courts, they will each enter the main hall separately and make their declarations affirming that they will judge all people fairly without fear or favor.  Families will be able to watch the ceremony on the President's social media platforms.


Tags greece christmas Reuven Rivlin
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Violence in Arab society passes breaking point

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Ahead of Israel elections, the political outliers are the heroes - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

The new Palestinian exploitation of Christmas - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Jeff Barak

Thank you Benny Gantz, but goodbye - opinion

 By JEFF BARAK
Walter Bingham

The secret language of the Jews of southern Germany

 By WALTER BINGHAM

Most Read

1

Tel Aviv research: 99.9% of COVID-19 virus dead in 30 seconds with UV LEDs

UV rays, illustrative
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Man's fatal heart attack likely unlinked to vaccine he took 2 hours before

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
4

Professional wrestler Brodie Lee dies age 41 of non-COVID-19 lung disease

Professional wrestler Jon Huber, better known as AEW's Brodie Lee.
5

'Casual Adolf Hitler' hoodie removed from marketplace following complaints

Adolf Hitler

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by