Rivlin praised by Greek Patriarch at traditional Christmas reception

Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III has praised President Reuven Rivlin for his steadfast support of the multi-ethnic, multi-cultural and multi-religious character of Jerusalem and the Holy Land.The Patriarch was speaking at the traditional Christmas-New Year reception that Rivlin hosts for the spiritual heads and lay leaders of Christian denominations. In the past, the reception has been held close to the Catholic Christmas, which is December 25, but this year, it was held on December 30, which is between the Catholic Christmas and the Eastern Christmas celebrated on January 6. This year's reception, in compliance with Health Ministry regulations, was online.In his address to Rivlin, Theophilos said: "Your commitment to the well-being and integrity of the Christian presence is a real encouragement, especially as we face the ongoing challenges from those that do not understand the true nature of the Holy Land."He also expressed appreciation for Rivlin's concern for Israel's Christian communities, demonstrated by the fact that during the pandemic, the president has made it his business to be in touch with individual Church leaders to enquire about the welfare of their constituents.Theophilos said that he and his colleagues share Rivlin's concern at some of the radical activity in the Holy Land, but was confident that such challenges can be resolved through dialogue.Referring to the recent arson attempt in the Church of the Agony in the Garden of Gethsemane, Theophilos said: "We cannot relax our vigilance against those who wish to subvert the integrity of our common life in which the three Abrahamic traditions may be allowed to co-exist and flourish."
Theophilos said that, despite the suffering and economic hardship during the pandemic, the Christian communities have not lost heart, quoting from Psalm 46 which states "God is our refuge and strength…"RIVLIN ASSURED the various Christian communities that the State of Israel will always remain committed to freedom of religion and will always be proud of the strong Christian communities In the Holy Land.This was an allusion to the persecution of Christians in some other parts of the Middle East.Rivlin noted that this was the last time he would be sending New Year greetings and blessings to Christian communities in his role as president of the state, and regretted that he was unable to do so on a person-to-person basis with a festive meeting."Despite the physical distance," he said, "I am deeply thankful for the close relationship we have built and [we] will always remain committed to the freedom of religion and will always be proud of the strong Christian communities in the Holy Land."Rivlin has been intensely involved with the wide-ranging pilgrim tourism project in the area of the abandoned churches and monasteries on the banks of the Jordan River, close to the site where, according to Christian tradition, Christ was baptized by John the Baptist. The president was hopeful that he would be able to announce completion of the project before concluding his term of office.Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, referring to the difficulties of the past year, saw a ray of light even before the end of the tunnel with the Abraham Accords, which he said were a welcome process of peace around the world "that will save us from blood and tears, orphans and widows."Deri echoed Rivlin's assurance that the State of Israel will be home to all faiths, and that each will have its place to hold its rituals and preserve its traditions, as well as its place of prayer to strengthen its historical memory and to pray to God in freedom, companionship and equality.One of Rivlin's final official acts for 2020 will be the swearing in ceremony at 11 a.m. on Thursday, for 18 new judges. Instead of them all sitting together at the President's Residence, along with members of their families and judges from the various courts, they will each enter the main hall separately and make their declarations affirming that they will judge all people fairly without fear or favor. Families will be able to watch the ceremony on the President's social media platforms.