Rivlin, Tamir recognize Israel's cities, councils who recycle best

As part of Israel Recycling Day 2020 on Tuesday, December 12, the Tamir recycling company published its list of the cities and local authorities in the country that excelled in recycling.The results were calculated by the company, which uses orange recycling bins in 115 participating cities and municipalities, using a formula combining waste quantity and quality. A total of seven awards were given out, specifying big cities (over 20,000 households), small towns (up to 20,000 households), local councils, regional councils, breakthrough city of the year and breakthrough regional council of the year.Givatayim won the big city category, followed by Tel Aviv and Herzliya. Ariel won the small towns category followed by Yehud-Monosson and Eilat. The best regional council was Emek Hefer, followed by Jezreel Valley and Hevel Eilot. Yesud Hama'ala was ranked the best local council followed by Kfar Havradim and Metulla.In terms of breakthroughs, which ranked the highest increase over the past year, Hod Hasharon was ranked the most improved city, with a 50% improvement since 2019. The biggest breakthrough in regional councils was recognized as the Bnei Shimon Regional Council, which had a 41% improvement.The heads of the winning municipalities and councils were hosted at the President's Residence by President Reuven Rivlin, alongside Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel and Tamir head Rani Aidler.“You have wisely looked forward and are working not only for the quality of life of your residents, but also for the future of our children. The climate crisis is real, and we must all – at international, national and individual levels – be part of the fight against it," Rivlin told the winners.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}"Dealing with corona has taken us one step forward and one step back," he said. "On the one hand, we have used less gasoline and aviation fuel, but on the other hand, masks, gloves and disposable items are back with us. We must do everything we can for the environment," Rivlin said."Separating refuse, recycling and minimizing unnecessary consumption are an essential part of the changing habits we must all adopt," the president said.Aidler also congratulated the winners and praised the local residents, explaining that “when residents are responsible and separate waste, we prevent it being buried in the ground and the environmental impact it causes.”