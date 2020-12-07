The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Rivlin, Tamir recognize Israel's cities, councils who recycle best

The winners, recognized in honor of Israel Recycling Day, were Givatayim, Ariel, Emek Hefer, Yesud Hama'ala, Hod Hasharon and Bnei Shimon.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 7, 2020 19:43
President Reuven Rivlin hosted Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel, T.M.I.R head Rani Aidler and the heads municipalities and councils that won T.M.I.R's 2020 recylcling awards, on December 7, 2020. (photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)
President Reuven Rivlin hosted Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel, T.M.I.R head Rani Aidler and the heads municipalities and councils that won T.M.I.R's 2020 recylcling awards, on December 7, 2020.
(photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)
As part of Israel Recycling Day 2020 on Tuesday, December 12, the Tamir recycling company published its list of the cities and local authorities in the country that excelled in recycling.
The results were calculated by the company, which uses orange recycling bins in 115 participating cities and municipalities, using a formula combining waste quantity and quality.
A total of seven awards were given out, specifying big cities (over 20,000 households), small towns (up to 20,000 households), local councils, regional councils, breakthrough city of the year and breakthrough regional council of the year.
Givatayim won the big city category, followed by Tel Aviv and Herzliya. Ariel won the small towns category followed by Yehud-Monosson and Eilat. The best regional council was Emek Hefer, followed by Jezreel Valley and Hevel Eilot. Yesud Hama'ala was ranked the best local council followed by Kfar Havradim and Metulla.
In terms of breakthroughs, which ranked the highest increase over the past year, Hod Hasharon was ranked the most improved city, with a 50% improvement since 2019. The biggest breakthrough in regional councils was recognized as the Bnei Shimon Regional Council, which had a 41% improvement.
The heads of the winning municipalities and councils were hosted at the President's Residence by President Reuven Rivlin, alongside Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel and Tamir head Rani Aidler.
“You have wisely looked forward and are working not only for the quality of life of your residents, but also for the future of our children. The climate crisis is real, and we must all – at international, national and individual levels – be part of the fight against it," Rivlin told the winners.
"Dealing with corona has taken us one step forward and one step back," he said. "On the one hand, we have used less gasoline and aviation fuel, but on the other hand, masks, gloves and disposable items are back with us. We must do everything we can for the environment," Rivlin said.
"Separating refuse, recycling and minimizing unnecessary consumption are an essential part of the changing habits we must all adopt," the president said.
Aidler also congratulated the winners and praised the local residents, explaining that “when residents are responsible and separate waste, we prevent it being buried in the ground and the environmental impact it causes.”


Tags Reuven Rivlin recycling Gila Gamliel recycle
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Shirbit hack shows cybercrime is a dangerous threat By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef 'Yes Netanyahu,' 'No Netanyahu' will dominate Israel's elections - opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us. Giving Rabbi Sacks the Genesis Prize is the honorable, responsible move By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
David Wolpe Vayishlach: The tree of tears By DAVID WOLPE
Micah Halpern Assassinating Iran's nuclear scientist a preemptive strike - opinion By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
2 Israeli research: People with asthma 30% less likely to contract COVID-19
An inhaler used to treat asthma
3 Could stevia be bad for your health? New study raises red flag
WHY IS sugar addictive?
4 Fakhrizadeh: Hit squads, car bombs and remote-controlled guns - analysis
Servants of the holy shrine of Imam Reza carry the coffin of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in Mashhad, Iran November 29, 2020.
5 Iran says it has identified suspects in Fakhrizadeh assassination
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by