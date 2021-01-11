Ronald Lauder to head Israel-UAE Conferences

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

Ronald S. Lauder, President of the World Jewish Congress, will be the primary speaker and president at the upcoming Israel-UAE Conferences. The first conference, known as the ‘Round Table Conference,’ which will be held virtually, will be broadcast on January 13, 2021. The second conference – The Israel-UAE Business Summit – will be held in Dubai on February 23, 2021.As president of the World Jewish Congress, Lauder is known for his vision and leadership, both in Israel and around the world on behalf of the Jewish people. He meets regularly with heads of state and government representatives to discuss and advance causes of concern to Jews and Jewish communities internationally, advocates for the importance of supporting Israel, and encourages and aids in the development of vibrant Jewish communities around the world.The half-day virtual conference will bring together prominent leaders from Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States, and will promote collaborations between Israeli and Emirati companies through the assistance of the global connections held by the Jerusalem Post and Khaleej Times, who are sponsoring both conferences. Among the distinguished participants will be Mike Pompeo, United States Secretary of State, His Excellency, Sheikh Abdullah Bin Mohammed Al Hamed Chairman, Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, His Excellency, Dr. Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Ministry of Economy, Dr. Yuval Steinitz, Israeli Minister of Energy, and Sylvan Adams, co-owner of the Team Israel Startup-Nation cycling team and promoter of ‘people-to-people’ diplomacy.Following the television broadcast, the first summit meeting of its kind will be held in Dubai in February as a direct continuation of the television broadcast and as the central part of the entire process. Items on the conference agenda include medical technologies, trade and investments, fintech, achieving stability in the Middle East, and promoting Middle East tourism. The gathering will serve as a meeting point between Israelis and citizens of the Emirates and will further cement the close ties between the two countries that have begun to form.