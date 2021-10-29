Running through Jerusalem: View the marathon in pictures

The Jerusalem Annual Marathon took place on Friday morning, with hundreds of runners racing their way through its streets of inclines and cobbled stones.
The marathon began in Sacher Park, where runners were obligated to show their Green Pass to participate, and the various tracks proceed through the city center and past the walls of the Old City, as well as through the Hebrew University premises.
Numerous streets were closed for the marathon, including the central King George and Yafo streets connecting the central city with the Old City.
Thousands participated in the event of all ages, residents of Jerusalem as well as Israeli athletes that came specifically to the city for the event.
The annual event includes a 42 km marathon, a half-marathon, a 10K segment as well as a 5K track, a 1.7K Family Race and a 800 m. community race.