Running through Jerusalem: View the marathon in pictures

Some 20,000 runners registered to participate in the event, which includes a marathon, half-marathon, 10K, 5K, 1.7K Family Race and 800 m. community race.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 29, 2021 10:24
RUNNERS TAKE PART in Jerusalem's 10th Annual Marathon, October 29, 2021 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
RUNNERS TAKE PART in Jerusalem's 10th Annual Marathon, October 29, 2021
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The Jerusalem Annual Marathon took place on Friday morning, with hundreds of runners racing their way through its streets of inclines and cobbled stones.
The marathon began in Sacher Park, where runners were obligated to show their Green Pass to participate, and the various tracks proceed through the city center and past the walls of the Old City, as well as through the Hebrew University premises.
RUNNERS TAKE PART in Jerusalem's 10th Annual Marathon, October 29, 2021 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) RUNNERS TAKE PART in Jerusalem's 10th Annual Marathon, October 29, 2021 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Numerous streets were closed for the marathon, including the central King George and Yafo streets connecting the central city with the Old City.
RUNNERS TAKE PART in Jerusalem's 10th Annual Marathon, October 29, 2021 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) RUNNERS TAKE PART in Jerusalem's 10th Annual Marathon, October 29, 2021 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Thousands participated in the event of all ages, residents of Jerusalem as well as Israeli athletes that came specifically to the city for the event.
RUNNERS TAKE PART in Jerusalem's 10th Annual Marathon, October 29, 2021 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)RUNNERS TAKE PART in Jerusalem's 10th Annual Marathon, October 29, 2021 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) RUNNERS TAKE PART in Jerusalem's 10th Annual Marathon, October 29, 2021 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) RUNNERS TAKE PART in Jerusalem's 10th Annual Marathon, October 29, 2021 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The annual event includes a 42 km marathon, a half-marathon, a 10K segment as well as a 5K track, a 1.7K Family Race and a 800 m. community race.
A RUNNER is seen by the Old City walls during Jerusalem's 10th Annual Marathon, October 29, 2021 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)A RUNNER is seen by the Old City walls during Jerusalem's 10th Annual Marathon, October 29, 2021 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)


