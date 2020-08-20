The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Russia-Israeli online chess tournament held over Zoom

Russian and Israeli amateur chess players met online for a gentlemen's game in a first of its kind event to promote the construction of cultural bridges between the two peoples.

By DANIEL NISINMAN  
AUGUST 20, 2020 14:00
Russian-Israeli chess tournament participants (photo credit: Courtesy)
Russian-Israeli chess tournament participants
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Some 175 young and talented chess players from all age groups from Russia and Israel participated in a first-of-its-kind live chess game held over Lichess, an online chess playing platform, and aided by Zoom, a video conferencing application.
The event, aimed to construct cultural bridges between the two nations, was initiated by Anna Keenan, spokesperson for the Israeli embassy in Moscow, and Lior Eisenberg, who manages "IChess," a Hebrew online chess platform for learning and practicing.
The launching and closing ceremonies that accompanied the event were held in the presence of  Ze'ev Elkin, Secondary Education and Water Resources Minister, MK Evgeny Sova from Yisrael Beytenu, and Natan Sharansky, the famous soviet refusenik, who themselves happen to be amateur chess players in their spare time.
Professional commentary accompanied the live-streaming of the event, and grandmaster Boris Gelfand sent a video wishing good luck to the participants.
Ultimately, the Russian team won in a duel that lasted less than two hours, winning 403-371.
However, the Israeli team gave a serious fight, with Matan Poleg earning 34 points and being followed by another Israeli player who earned 27 points.
The best 20 players on each team will receive awards in their home countries. The event is undoubtedly a major milestone in strengthening the cultural ties between Russia and Israel.


Tags Natan Sharansky computer chess tournament Ze’ev Elkin
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel needs to realize UAE will use F-35 jets against Iran, not Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Isi Leibler Candidly Speaking: Affirming civilization, UAE and Israel By ISI LEIBLER
Emily Schrader Palestine, not Israel, will carry the cost of its rejectionist policies By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Why we only sit shiva for family By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu’s perception of democracy is full of factual mistakes – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Israel, UAE reach historic peace deal: ‘We can make a wonderful future’
L-R: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Jewish community vocal over Kamala Harris's Jewish husband
Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff
3 Five countries that could be next to make peace with Israel
Flags of Arab League member countries on display at Beirut's Phoenicia Hotel, Lebanon January 18, 2019
4 The Israel-UAE agreement, winners and losers edition
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a press statement at the PM's office in Jerusalem, August 13, 2020
5 First 3 Israelis treated with new passive vaccine recover, leave hospital
Coronavirus lab at Hadassah

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by