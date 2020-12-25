The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Sa'ar cuts Likud's lead in half - poll

Blue and White teetering on threshold.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
DECEMBER 25, 2020 06:00
GIDEON SAAR in his Knesset office this week: Leadership is based on advancing your ideology, and the public respects that. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
GIDEON SAAR in his Knesset office this week: Leadership is based on advancing your ideology, and the public respects that.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Prime Ministerial candidate Gideon Sa'ar would be able to form a government with Yamina, Yesh Atid, Yisrael Beytenu and Blue and White, leaving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud, Shas, United Torah Judaism, Meretz and the Joint List in the opposition, according to a new taken Thursday for The Jerusalem Post and its Hebrew sister newspaper Maariv
The poll predicted 21 seats for Sa'ar's New Hope party, just five seats less than Likud. The addition of Likud minister Ze'ev Elkin on Wednesday appeared to give a boost to Sa'ar, who cut the Likud's lead in last week's poll from ten mandates to five.
If the March 23 election would be held now, the poll predicted Yamina  would win 15 seats, Yesh Atid-Telem 14, the Joint List 11 and Shas eight. There would be seven seats each for United Torah Judaism, Yisrael Beytenu and Meretz.  
The poll predicted only four seats for Blue and White, which would barely cross the 3.25% electoral threshold. Last week's poll predicted seven seats for Blue and White.
The Center-Right anti-Netanyahu bloc of New Hope, Yamina, Yesh Atid, Yisrael Beytenu and Blue and White would win 61 seats, the Netanyahu-Haredim (ultra-Orthodox bloc) 41 and the left-wing bloc of the Joint List and Meretz 18.
The poll of 530 respondents representing a statistical sample of the Israeli adult population had a margin of error of 4.3 percent. 
Asked who is most fit to be prime minister, 33% said Netanyahu, 17% Sa'ar, 10% Yamina leader Naftali Bennett, Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid nine percent, Blue and White leader Benny Gantz four percent, none of the above 11% and 16% said they did not know. 
When asked if they would back a deal in which Netanyahu would quit politics in return for cancelling his criminal cases, 31% said they would support it, 44% said they would oppose such a deal and 25% said they did not know. Among Likud voters, the numbers were similar, but there was a slight majority for it among those who intend to vote for New Hope and a large majority among Yamina voters.    


Tags Likud yesh atid gideon sa'ar Israel Elections Yisrael Beytenu Blue and White Yamina
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Is the vaccine a light at the end of the coronavirus lockdown tunnel?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Netanyahu cares about one thing and one thing only - himself

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Time to heal a sick political system

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Benny Gantz's demands of Netanyahu are too little, too late

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

2020 hindsight – Israel’s year in review

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

New UK COVID-19 strain may just be 'tip of the iceberg'

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson seen in public for the first time since his self-isolation ended, leaves Downing Street during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, November 26, 2020.
3

Amateur UK archaeologist: Holy Grail in secret crypt in West London river

The Holy Grail (illustrative).
4

Will the Biblical Star of Bethlehem appear in the sky ahead of Christmas?

A montage of Saturn and its moons as captured by the Voyager 1 probe
5

Hackers leak documents revealing China's coronavirus censorship

China flag

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by