The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Satellite footage points to another oil slick making its way to Israel

The Environmental Protection Ministry is investigating the report and its credibility.

By YUVAL BAGNO/MAARIV  
FEBRUARY 26, 2021 19:00
Tar pollution on the shore of Israel (photo credit: CEO OF THE NATURE AND PARKS AUTHORITY SHAUL GOLDSTEIN)
Tar pollution on the shore of Israel
(photo credit: CEO OF THE NATURE AND PARKS AUTHORITY SHAUL GOLDSTEIN)
Satellite footage obtained on Friday morning points to a possible new oil slick in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea that may reach Israel's shores.
The Environmental Protection Ministry has announced that it is investigating the report and its credibility. 
"Whenever the ministry receives a report that contains information requiring an investigation, it uses all tools in its disposal to either verify or rule it out. This case is no different. The ministry is investigating all relevant entities in Israel and abroad. If the investigation leads to reasonable suspicion of a new oil slick, the ministry will take the necessary actions, according to the national plan for responding to oil pollution," the Environmental Protection Ministry stated in response to a Maariv inquiry. 
Earlier on Friday, new data published by the ministry revealed that the Shikmona beach located in northern Israel is the only beach in the country currently defined as "red," meaning that it suffers from mid to high levels of contamination, caused by additional lumps of tar that washed up to its shores earlier today. 
Cleaning Israel's beaches from lumps of tar that recently washed up to its shores continued throughout the day, with a concentrated effort taken in Haifa's southern beaches. Thanks to swift actions taken by the local authorities, the Environmental Protection Ministry and the many volunteers, some beaches are already showing signs of rehabilitation, with very low levels of contamination. 
The ministry explained in a statement that the ocean's currents carry with them leftover tar slicks, especially in areas close to beaches - similar to what happened yesterday in the southern beaches of Haifa and Hof HaCarmel, and in Shikmona beach earlier today. Similar incident may occur in limited scopes in the following days along Israel's beaches, according to the direction of currents and to changes in the ocean's water level. 
This article was originally published in Hebrew by Maariv, The Jerusalem Post's sister publication, and translated by Tobias Siegal. 


Tags Haifa mediterranean sea environment israel oil water contamination
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to clarify what's happening with the airport

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel Elections: Amid calls to drop out, Gantz faces his moment of truth

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The black-and-blue sea

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Israel Elections: Stop blaming Gantz, unite to fight the Right - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Palestinian lies, American delusions on solving the conflict - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Everything you need to know about Israel’s green passport program

Israelis are seen boarding the light rail on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
3

50% of mild, moderate COVID patients still have symptoms after 6 months - study

COVID-19 face mask
4

Coronavirus: A hyped-up flu or a fatal pandemic?

Belinson hospital team members wearing protective clothes as they work at the Coronavirus ward of Belinson hospital in Petah Tikva on October 04, 2020
5

Coronavirus vaccine 99% effective in preventing serious disease, death

A coronavirus vaccine dose is seen being administered at a Meuhedet vaccination center in Jerusalem, on February 16, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by