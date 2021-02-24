Over 70 tons of tar cleaned from Israel's beaches since oil spill

Israel's Nature and Parks authority announced on Sunday that along with around 2,000 volunteers, they have so far cleaned over 70 tons of toxic tar from Israel's beaches since a massive oil spill contaminated over 180 kilometers of the country's shores last week.

While 70 tons may seem like a large amount, the Environmental Protection Ministry estimates that around 1.2 kilotons (1,200 tons) of tar has so far washed ashore since the spill, with additional stains of oil expected to hit Israel's northern shores in the coming days.