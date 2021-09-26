‘Saving Shuli’ sells 1 m. tickets, sets box-office record

Saving Shuli, the big summer Israeli hit movie, sold its millionth ticket over the weekend, smashing decades of box-office records. The movie opened on July 1.
This is the first time in 40 years that an Israeli movie has sold one million tickets domestically. It is now fourth on the all-time Israeli box-office list; the three top films, Sallah Shabbati, Kazablan and Eskimo Limon are from the 1960s and 1970s.
Saving Shuli, which stars and was created by the Mah Kashur trio, is a comedy about three friends who go to Colombia to rescue one of their sons, who has been kidnapped by a drug kingpin. It’s a bit like Romancing the Stone meets Eretz Nehederet (Wonderful Country) as they try to pay the ransom using Bit.
The movie was produced and distributed by United King Films. Moshe Edery, the CEO of the company, said: “Saving Shuli expresses the desire of Israelis to go out and laugh, to enjoy original and fun Israeli cinema. I want to thank the wonderful trio for the partnership that led us to this great achievement.”