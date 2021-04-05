The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
After a year of being empty, Israeli cinemas will open in two weeks

For a whole year, films have been delayed, tickets haven't been sold, and audiences are now itching to relive the cinema experience.

By GADI ZAIG  
APRIL 5, 2021 03:26
A view of the iconic Hollywood sign (photo credit: KEVORK DJANSEZIAN/REUTERS)
A view of the iconic Hollywood sign
(photo credit: KEVORK DJANSEZIAN/REUTERS)
After many months without people going to the movies in Israel, cinemas will be back in business in approximately two weeks after Passover, according to a report by N12.
The green light for cinemas to open was given a few weeks ago, but the big cinema chains in Israel were waiting to be granted permission to do one more thing - to sell food and drinks at the snack bar, especially since "snack sales are the main profit" in cinema chains, according to the CEO of the Mobiland cinema chain Effi Lifshitz.
While cinemas have been suffering for the last 12 months, streaming services such as Disney+ (for audiences in the United States and Europe) and Netflix have had their content view by millions, mainly because coronavirus restrictions have forced people to stay at home, leaving more time for them to binge-watch their sixth TV show this week. Because of this, many films that were originally supposed to release in theaters have instead been uploaded to streaming platforms.
Due to the rise of popularity in streaming services, and the world having undergone multiple lockdowns from the pandemic,  industry executives have worried that this will permanently damage the Hollywood film industry.
But now Hollywood appears to be making a comeback. Now cinemas across Israel are preparing to show the big box office hits. There are still many blockbuster films waiting to hit cinema screens. For example, Black Widow has been delayed to multiple times from May 2020 to July of this year in the United States due to the ongoing pandemic.  
In Israel, the films that are said to be screened as soon as cinemas reopen are Wonder Woman 1984 (with a Hebrew dub version also) and Godzilla vs. Kong, the latter of which grossed $200 million worldwide, marking it as the highest-grossing film of 2021. The film brings together the two most famous monsters in cinema: King Kong and Godzilla.
Other blockbusters that are set to release in Israeli cinemas include: Tenet, Mortal Kombat, Tom and Jerry, Fast & Furious 9 and Space Jam 2
A study by Tulip Entertainment states that stated that 73% of Israelis miss going to the cinema. It also reported that 31% of young people (up to the age of 17) said they would go to the cinema more than before following the pandemic. The report also had a survey where 48.3% of Israelis prefer to watch movies in cinemas rather than at home, while only 26.1% prefer to watch a movie at home.


