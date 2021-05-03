The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Scouts collect 600 used computers for families in need

Mitchashvim, the national initiative to collect computers for families in need, was launched at the start of the coronavirus pandemic and has since distributed hundreds of refurbished computers.

By ZEV STUB  
MAY 3, 2021 12:31
Members of the Scout (Tzofim) movement in Israel have collected some 600 computers for needy families in recent weeks. As part of its Mitchashvim project, scouts went house to house asking residents to donate used computers, which will be given to needy households around the country after being renovated and upgraded.
Mitchashvim, which means "being considerate" and is a play on the Hebrew word for computers, is a national initiative for collecting, upgrading and distributing computers to students in the geographical-social periphery of Israel. The program was launched at the beginning of the Coronavirus epidemic with the blessing of the President and led by the Socio-Economic Forum and the business sector, along with a number of government ministries and local authorities.
Encouraged by the program's success, the Scouts' will start another operation soon, in other parts of the country, Mitchashvim said.  
"Under the slogan 'In September, no student will be left without a computer,' Scout members continue the tradition of community volunteerism and contribution that characterized them during the Corona period," said Raz Perl, chairman of the Scout movement. "The welcome collaboration with the 'Mitchashvim' project will increase and continue in other cities, as well as additional fundraising and volunteering campaigns."
"Mitchashvim was established to bring business innovation to the situation that has existed in the State of Israel for years, and is a testament that combining forces can make a real difference," said  Einat Singer Dan, CEO of the Socio-Economic Forum. "We have amazing youth whose support is not self-evident and they are a significant part of our ability to change the face of society in Israel and try to provide an equal opportunity for all Israeli children. "


Tags youth technology Charity Coronavirus
