The NSC pointed to recent threats by Iranian officials, as well as the targeting of the Israeli embassy in New Delhi in January, stressing that Iran was expected to continue efforts to hit Israeli targets. The warning listed Georgia, Azerbaijan, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Bahrain, Iraqi Kurdistan, Turkey, Jordan and Egypt among a list of countries it recommended avoiding due to their having a high likelihood of being targets of an Iranian attack.

Iran allegedly attempted to target Israeli, American and Emirati embassies in Africa in February, with a specific attempt to strike the UAE Embassy in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, thwarted by security forces, according to The New York Times. Iran denied the report.

The plot was reportedly meant to serve as revenge for the US assassination of former Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani and the alleged Israeli assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. Israel has not officially confirmed its involvement in the assassination.

Tensions remain high in the region in the aftermath of the assassinations of Soleimani and Fakhrizadeh, as well as concerns that the US may return to the nuclear deal with Iran. A number of incidents in which Israel alleged that Iran targeted Israeli maritime vessels and Iran alleged that Israel targeted Iranian vessels have also been reported in the past month.

The alert also pointed to ISIS's threat around the world, with an emphasis on Mali, Burkina Faso, central Africa, the Sinai Peninsula, Malaysia, Indonesia, Kashmir in India and the southern Philippines. The NSC added that ISIS could still attack western countries as well and stressed that ISIS leaders have made explicit calls to specifically strike Israelis.

Earlier this month, leader of the ISIS terrorist organization in the Sinai Peninsula, Salim Salma Said Mahmoud al-Hamadin, was killed during clashes with Bedouin and Egyptian forces near Al-Barth, south of Rafah and near the border with Israel, according to Arabic media.

Hamadin, referred to as the "most dangerous and oldest of the takfiri elements in the Sinai," was responsible for the murder of hundreds of civilians and Egyptian soldiers, according to the reports. "Takfiri" is a word often used to refer to armed extremist groups, but originally referred to Muslim apostates or infidels.

"We call on the public planning to visit abroad to check the status of the travel warning for their selected destination, before purchasing tickets," wrote the NSC.

