The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Security Council warns Israelis against travel in Mideast amid Iran threat

The National Security Council pointed to recent threats by Iranian officials, as well as the targeting of the Israeli embassy in New Delhi in January.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
MARCH 30, 2021 09:13
THE ALMOST empty Ben-Gurion Airport last week. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
THE ALMOST empty Ben-Gurion Airport last week.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
The National Security Council warned Israeli tourists against visiting the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and a list of other countries, citing threats by Iran and ISIS, as international tourism prepares to restart amid continuing vaccination campaigns around the world.
The NSC pointed to recent threats by Iranian officials, as well as the targeting of the Israeli embassy in New Delhi in January, stressing that Iran was expected to continue efforts to hit Israeli targets. The warning listed Georgia, Azerbaijan, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Bahrain, Iraqi Kurdistan, Turkey, Jordan and Egypt among a list of countries it recommended avoiding due to their having a high likelihood of being targets of an Iranian attack.
Iran allegedly attempted to target Israeli, American and Emirati embassies in Africa in February, with a specific attempt to strike the UAE Embassy in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, thwarted by security forces, according to The New York Times. Iran denied the report.
The plot was reportedly meant to serve as revenge for the US assassination of former Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani and the alleged Israeli assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. Israel has not officially confirmed its involvement in the assassination.
Tensions remain high in the region in the aftermath of the assassinations of Soleimani and Fakhrizadeh, as well as concerns that the US may return to the nuclear deal with Iran. A number of incidents in which Israel alleged that Iran targeted Israeli maritime vessels and Iran alleged that Israel targeted Iranian vessels have also been reported in the past month.
The alert also pointed to ISIS's threat around the world, with an emphasis on Mali, Burkina Faso, central Africa, the Sinai Peninsula, Malaysia, Indonesia, Kashmir in India and the southern Philippines. The NSC added that ISIS could still attack western countries as well and stressed that ISIS leaders have made explicit calls to specifically strike Israelis.
Earlier this month, leader of the ISIS terrorist organization in the Sinai Peninsula, Salim Salma Said Mahmoud al-Hamadin, was killed during clashes with Bedouin and Egyptian forces near Al-Barth, south of Rafah and near the border with Israel, according to Arabic media.
Hamadin, referred to as the "most dangerous and oldest of the takfiri elements in the Sinai," was responsible for the murder of hundreds of civilians and Egyptian soldiers, according to the reports. "Takfiri" is a word often used to refer to armed extremist groups, but originally referred to Muslim apostates or infidels.
"We call on the public planning to visit abroad to check the status of the travel warning for their selected destination, before purchasing tickets," wrote the NSC.


Tags Israel Iran Tourism travel ISIS national security council
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel is ready for an Arab party in the governing coalition - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Biden recognizing Armenian Genocide is righting a historic wrong - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
A screen capture of Gina Ross’s relaxation video

It takes a village to stop antisemitism - opinion

 By GINA ROSS
Professor Dan Ben-David

Wake-up time: Israeli society’s H-hour

 By DAN BEN-DAVID
Amotz Asa-El

How can this circus end while respecting the voters' verdict?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Netanyahu short for right-wing coalition, would need Arab support

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu celebrates with the Likud after Israel's elections, March 23, 2021.
2

Israeli company claims oral COVID-19 vaccine on its way

Pills
3

IDF accidentally reveals location of secret bases online

IDF OFFICERS examine a map of the Middle East.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

Evidence of UFOs to be revealed by national intelligence in 2021 US bill

An attendee wears an alien mask at the gate of Area 51 as an influx of tourists are expected, responding to a call to 'storm' the secretive U.S. military base, believed by UFO enthusiasts to hold government secrets about extra-terrestrials, in Rachel, Nevada, September 20, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by