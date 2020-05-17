The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Sen. Feinstein: Annexation to lead to consequences for Israel's security

"America's relationship with Israel is founded upon a shared set of democratic values, including the need for a negotiated two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians."

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
MAY 17, 2020 22:21
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-CA, the ranking member, speaks before Christine Blasey Ford testifies to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington U.S., September 27, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-CA, the ranking member, speaks before Christine Blasey Ford testifies to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington U.S., September 27, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
WASHINGTON – Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-California) sent a letter earlier this month to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, warning him that annexing parts of the West Bank "will result in long-term costs to Israel's national security and diplomatic relationships."
Feinstein sent the letter to Netanyahu on May 6, and her office posted it on her website over the weekend. She congratulated the prime minister for forming a unity government, before moving to discuss the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
"I also want to express my concern about the implications of Israel unilaterally annexing territory in the West Bank," the letter read.
"As you know, the security of Israel and the U.S.-Israeli relationship are both deeply important and personal for me," the senator continued. "America's relationship with Israel is founded upon a shared set of democratic values, including the need for a negotiated two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians."
Feinstein went on to say that she strongly believes that such an agreement is the only path toward an enduring resolution of the conflict that satisfies both the Palestinians' inherent right to self-determination and Israel's future as a secure, Jewish, and democratic state. "I am hopeful that the Palestinian Authority and your government will come to the negotiating table to reach an agreement so that our shared goal of two states, living side-by-side in peace and prosperity, can be realized," she added.
"I fear that any steps taken by Israel to unilaterally annex land in the West Bank will result in long-term costs to Israel's national security and diplomatic relationships," Feinstein added.
"I urge you not to proceed with unilateral annexations, as such an effort to change the facts on the ground outside a negotiation could ultimately make it impossible for Israel to secure a permanent and lasting peace agreement with the Palestinians."
Feinstein's letter is not the only one circulating in the Senate against possible annexation. Senators Chris Murphy, Tim Kaine and Chris Van Hollen drafted a letter to Netanyahu and Gantz warning annexation "would fray our unique bonds, imperil Israel's future and place out of reach the prospect of a lasting peace."
"With less than 60 days until a possible unilateral Israeli annexation of West Bank territory, it's critical that pro-Israel senators add their voices to those of Israel's top security experts and American supporters of Israel speaking out against annexation," the letter read.
"Unilateral annexation could harm the US-Israel relationship and have serious ramifications for the future of Israelis and Palestinians alike."



