The Representative Office of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Serbia (CCIS) began its operations earlier this month, according to a release by the organization.

The office, located in Jerusalem at the Margalit Start-up City (JVP) complex, will be focusing on strengthening Serbian presence within the economic, trade and science sectors of Israel.

The CCIS, which regards Israel as a "highly technologically advanced country," is tasked with formulating the conditions for a free trade agreement between the two countries, with interests lying in the IT sector, start-up consulting, healthcare, agriculture and food industry. Military industry, cyber, ICT services, wastewater treatment and tourism - although it notes "interest in cooperation of the two economies is reflected in almost all industries."

“Encouraging Israeli investments in the sectors of real estate, renewable energy, water resources management, environment, infrastructure, and transport, along with increasing exports from Serbia to Israel, will undoubtedly be the main tasks of the Representative Office," said Director of the Representative Office, and a former Purchasing Director of the Israeli Gaon Group Aleksandar Nikolić.

The opening ceremony for the CCIS is planned for November of this year, to take place in the presence of CCIS President Marko Čadež. This year also marks 30 years since Israel and Serbia established diplomatic relations.