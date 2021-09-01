The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Serbia sets up trade office in Jerusalem, looks to strengthen ties with Israel

The office, located in Jerusalem at the Margalit Start-up City (JVP) complex, will be focusing on strengthening Serbian presence within the economic, trade and science sectors of Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 1, 2021 12:36
Director of the CCIS Aleksandar Nikolić (photo credit: Tal Shoval)
Director of the CCIS Aleksandar Nikolić
(photo credit: Tal Shoval)
The Representative Office of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Serbia (CCIS) began its operations earlier this month, according to a release by the organization.
The office, located in Jerusalem at the Margalit Start-up City (JVP) complex, will be focusing on strengthening Serbian presence within the economic, trade and science sectors of Israel.
The CCIS, which regards Israel as a "highly technologically advanced country," is tasked with formulating the conditions for a free trade agreement between the two countries, with interests lying in the IT sector, start-up consulting, healthcare, agriculture and food industry. Military industry, cyber, ICT services, wastewater treatment and tourism - although it notes "interest in cooperation of the two economies is reflected in almost all industries."
“Encouraging Israeli investments in the sectors of real estate, renewable energy, water resources management, environment, infrastructure, and transport, along with increasing exports from Serbia to Israel, will undoubtedly be the main tasks of the Representative Office," said Director of the Representative Office, and a former Purchasing Director of the Israeli Gaon Group Aleksandar Nikolić.
The opening ceremony for the CCIS is planned for November of this year, to take place in the presence of CCIS President Marko Čadež. This year also marks 30 years since Israel and Serbia established diplomatic relations.


Tags economy technology israel economy serbia
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Gantz was right to meet Abbas and work for stability - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Tehilla Shwartz-Altshuler

The sins of the digital era - opinion

 By TEHILLA SHWARTZ-ALTSHULER
Emily Schrader

Did the US throw Afghans under the bus? - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Haisam Hassanein

What the new style of normalization looks like

 By HAISAM HASSANEIN
Susan Hattis Rolef

Bennett, Netanyahu, Michaeli: 3 very different trips to the US - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

New COVID variant detected in South Africa, most mutated variant so far

COVID-19 cell
2

Israeli experts analyze mRNA COVID vaccines long-term effects

PFIZER AND MODERNA were able to develop their mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 so quickly because the scientific community has been experimenting with mRNA for so many years for other indications.
3

Netanyahu asked to return gifts from Trump, Obama, Putin

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a Jerusalem Day ceremony, Ammunition Hill, Jerusalem, May 10, 2021
4

Israeli scientists discover how to reverse cell aging

Professor Doron Melamed (right) and Dr. Reem Dowery
5

Israel strikes Gaza following violent riots, incendiary balloons

Palestinians protest at night time near the border with Israel, east of Gaza City, on August 28, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by