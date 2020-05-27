Settler leader: US confirmed the map will be Israel’s permanent border

The US has clarified to Israel that once sovereignty is applied over portions of the West Bank, Israel must waive its right to the rest of that territory, including in Area C, which is now under Israeli rule, Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan said.His office would not say how he knew this. Dagan, like many in the leadership of the Yesha Council, is in the midst of a campaign against Trump’s sovereignty map, which offers Israel 30% of the West Bank in Area C. This is territory that covers all the Israeli settlements. To receive US support for the move, Israel must agree to apply that sovereignty within the context of a four year peace plan toward the creation of demilitarized Palestinian state on the remainder of the 70%.The understanding had been that Israel could expand its hold on the 70%, should the Palestinians fail to come to the negotiating table within a four year period.Supporters of the plan, who otherwise oppose a Palestinian state, have argued that Israel should move forward with the Trump plan because any efforts to include the Palestinians would end in failure and a Palestinian state would never come into being.Dagan has indicated that the US is now backing away from that understanding and that Israel would stand to lose the rest of Area C in any scenario.Area C, which is now under Israeli military and civilian rule, makes up 60% of the West Bank.“This is one more proof of the sites that the US has taken since it unveiled its ‘Deal of the Century,’ which show, in a creeping way, that it is hardening its demands and views in a way that harms Israel’s basic interests,” Dagan said.Dagan called on Netanyahu to immediately apply sovereignty on portions of the West Bank, with or without US support.“Israel is not a banana republic of the US,” he said.