Settlers challenge Netanyahu to prove he's right-wing w/ Sa-Nur standoff

They demanded that Netanyahu agree to rebuild that settlement and three others in northern Samaria that Israel destroyed in 2005 as part of the Disengagement Plan.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
MARCH 16, 2021 14:49
Samaria Regional Council Chairman Yossi Dagan with members of the young nucleus now in Shanur. (photo credit: ROI HADI)
Right-wing activists challenged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to prove he is truly a right-wing leader by creating a stand-off with him over the demolished West Bank settlement of Sa-Nur with one week left to go until the election.
Right-wing activists and former parliamentarians illegally entered the site of the former Sa-Nur Samaria in northern Samaria in the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday morning, which is now a closed military zone.
They demanded that Netanyahu agree to rebuild that settlement and three others in northern Samaria that Israel destroyed in 2005 as part of the Disengagement Plan.
"We call on Netanyahu to begin his fully Right [government] already today, and not to wait until after the elections," the activists said in a statement they issued from the site.
They spoke as Netanyahu has increased his campaign rhetoric for the need for a strong right-wing government.
The activists noted that he could already act on the principles of that future government.
"We call on [Netanyahu" to allow us to stay here at least until after the election and until the creation of a right-wing government that would allow for the community to be rebuilt anew," the activists stated.
Many Likud parliamentarians in the past have spoken in support of rebuilding the four demolished Samaria settlements and have made solidarity visits to the site.
Likud coalition chairman Miki Zohar immediately tweeted his support , nothing that those who spend an encampment in Sa-Nur "were taking a brave stand to correct the injustice" which had occurred in 2005.
"With God's help we will continue to support the settlements and we will everything to restore its crown to its former glory," Zohar said.
Religious Zionist Party head Bezalel Smotrich also tweeted a supportive message.
He called on Netanyahu to form a fully right-wing government that would rescind the Disengagement law that prevents the reconstruction of the four settlements.
Former MK Orit Struck, who is running for the Knesset on behalf of the Religious Zionist party entered Sa-Nur with the activists.
Among the group were former residents of Sa-Nur. Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan, himself an evacuee from Sa-Nur, met with the activists at the site on Tuesday morning in solidarity and issued his own call to Netanyahu to rebuild the site.
Dagan has led multiple failed initiatives to resurrect the demolished communities, including failed legislative drives.
“I expect to receive government approval to issue building permits” for home here, Dagan said.
Activists last made a stand at Sa-Nur in November before US President Donald Trump had left office. The hope at the time was that Netanyahu would take advantage of Trump’s pro-settlement policies to rebuild Sa-Nur.
Any action to build in Sa-Nur would immediately create friction with the Biden administration, which has already spoken against settlement building.


Benjamin Netanyahu Settlements settlements israel
