Settlers mark 30 days since Sandak's death, protest throughout West Bank

In one incident, a five-year-old Palestinian boy was injured after the vehicle he was in was stoned by settlers near the Givat Asaf junction.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
JANUARY 22, 2021 03:53
Israeli police officers clash with demonstrators during a protest following the death of Ahuvia Sandak a few days ago in a car crash during a police chase, outside the Police headquarters in Jerusalem, December 26, 2020 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
Israeli police officers clash with demonstrators during a protest following the death of Ahuvia Sandak a few days ago in a car crash during a police chase, outside the Police headquarters in Jerusalem, December 26, 2020
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
Marking 30 days since Ahuvia Sandak's death, settlers protested on Thursday evening and well into the night, blocking intersections and attacking Palestinian vehicles in the West Bank, Israeli media reported. 
Ahuvia Sandak died on December 22 last year in a car accident while escaping police officers who suspected that Sandak and several other teenagers who with him were involved in assaulting Palestinians. Settlers have been protesting Sandak's death for weeks, calling on the police officers involved to resign and face prosecution.
 
The daily protests reached their peak on Thursday, as hundreds of settlers protested in 21 different locations throughout the West Bank, Walla reported. Violent incidents reportedly took place on several main junctions in the West Bank including the Gush Etzion, Tapuah, Shilo, Beit El and Kdumim junctions.
In one incident, a five-year-old Palestinian boy was injured after the vehicle he was in was stoned by settlers near the Givat Asaf junction. The boy suffered a light injury to his face and was reportedly treated by Red Cross paramedics on the scene.  
According to Walla, the IDF Judea and Samaria Division reported that a total of five Palestinian vehicles were stoned. In another incident, several settlers reportedly entered the Palestinian town of Jinsafut, located east of Qalqilya, and damaged a private residence and several vehicles.    
Intersection and main roads in the area were blocked as a result.
The Israeli left-wing group Yesh Din condemned the violent incidents and noted that the situation has been going on for weeks, with the police and the IDF making little to no effort to stop it, Walla reported. 
"For several weeks now settlers have been attacking Palestinians on the roads and near their homes, while the police and military allow it," Yesh Din director Lior Amihai said. "The violent incidents tonight could have been prevented if anyone in the law enforcement agencies did their job. Instead, violent settlers are allowed to run wild," Amihai added. 
According to Yesh Din, it has documented over 50 instances of settler violence against Palestinians since December 21, including blocking Palestinian vehicles, stoning vehicles and harming Palestinian property.
Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report. 



Tags Israel Police Settlers West Bank Palestinian Ahuvia Sandak
