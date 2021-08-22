The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Sheba Medical Center launches innovation center in Kfar Qasem

The entire ceremony was held under the banner “Together we will change the Future of Healthcare.”

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 22, 2021 04:50
Sheba launches ARC startup ecosystem for the Israeli Arab community in Kfar Qasem. (photo credit: Naama Frank Azriel)
Sheba launches ARC startup ecosystem for the Israeli Arab community in Kfar Qasem.
(photo credit: Naama Frank Azriel)
The Sheba Medical Center launched its Kfar Qasem branch Sheba’s ARC Innovation Center at a ceremony in the Arab city of Kfar Qasem last Tuesday. 
As the largest medical center in Israel, the center's new branch plans to accelerate developments in modern medicine and present new opportunities to entrepreneurs, as they will be able to work with medical staff to detect clinical needs and introduce new medical technologies. 
The ARC center (accelerate, redesign, collaborate) has already worked with 20 leading medical centers around the world and has partnered with dozens of start-ups - raising over $1 billion.  
Newsweek recently ranked Sheba Medical Center as one of the best hospitals in the world, placing at no. 13 for their ability to leverage smart technologies to manage and improve care.
Sheba Medical Center campus (credit: Courtesy)Sheba Medical Center campus (credit: Courtesy)
"Sheba is proud to serve as a model of coexistence and hope by making the best medicine accessible and available to anyone," said Prof. Eyal Zimlichman, Director & Founder of ARC and Chief Medical & Innovation Officer at Sheba Medical Center. 
The entire ceremony was held under the banner “Together we will change the Future of Healthcare.” With this opening of this center in Kfar Qasem, it will present more opportunities to Israel's Arab population to help shape the developments and research of modern medicine. 
Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman contributed to this report. 


Tags sheba medical center innovation Healthcare System
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Gov't must announce school reopening decision sooner rather than later - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

From Taliban to Hamas, Middle East vacuums never end well - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Afghanistan’s demise and Western confusion

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Hassan Nasrallah’s schadenfreude - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Afghanistan killed war for democracy, but war on jihadism lives on

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

Taliban hijacks theme park in Afghanistan - watch

A member of Taliban forces keeps watch at a checkpost in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2021.
4

Variants vs. vaccines - is the COVID-19 race ever going to end? - analysis

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

Last Jew in Afghanistan refuses to give wife Jewish divorce

Simantov, an Afghan Jew, prays at his residence in Kabul

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by