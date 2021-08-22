Sheba Medical Center launches innovation center in Kfar Qasem

The Sheba Medical Center launched its Kfar Qasem branch Sheba’s ARC Innovation Center at a ceremony in the Arab city of Kfar Qasem last Tuesday.

As the largest medical center in Israel, the center's new branch plans to accelerate developments in modern medicine and present new opportunities to entrepreneurs, as they will be able to work with medical staff to detect clinical needs and introduce new medical technologies.

The ARC center (accelerate, redesign, collaborate) has already worked with 20 leading medical centers around the world and has partnered with dozens of start-ups - raising over $1 billion.

Newsweek recently ranked Sheba Medical Center as one of the best hospitals in the world, placing at no. 13 for their ability to leverage smart technologies to manage and improve care.

Sheba is proud to serve as a model of coexistence and hope by making the best medicine accessible and available to anyone," said Prof. Eyal Zimlichman, Director & Founder of ARC and Chief Medical & Innovation Officer at Sheba Medical Center.

The entire ceremony was held under the banner “Together we will change the Future of Healthcare.” With this opening of this center in Kfar Qasem, it will present more opportunities to Israel's Arab population to help shape the developments and research of modern medicine.

Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman contributed to this report.