The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

4 Israeli hospitals named among ‘World’s Best Smart Hospitals’ by Newsweek

Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer, Sourasky Medical Center in Tel Aviv, Hadassah-University Medical Center in Jerusalem and Rabin all make the list

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
AUGUST 2, 2021 23:51
Head of Sheba Medical Center's telemedicine program Dr. Galia Barkai and others using Uniper Care technology. (photo credit: SHEBA MEDICAL CENTER)
Head of Sheba Medical Center's telemedicine program Dr. Galia Barkai and others using Uniper Care technology.
(photo credit: SHEBA MEDICAL CENTER)
Four Israeli hospitals were named this week by Newsweek among the “World’s Best Smart Hospitals” for their ability to leverage smart technologies to manage and improve care.
The list, compiled by the American magazine and the data firm Statista, names the top 250 hospitals that “best avail themselves of the most advanced technologies,” project editor David H. Freedman explained in his introduction to the index. “They lead in their use of AI, robotic surgery, digital imaging, telemedicine, smart buildings, information technology infrastructure and EHRs. The hospitals on this list are the ones to watch.”
EHRs are electronic health records.
From Israel, these hospitals are Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer (ranked No. 13), Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (No. 84), Hadassah-University Medical Center (No. 196) and Rabin Medical Center (No. 215).
The list is based on recommendations from hospital directors and medical innovation experts from around the world who rated the centers according to the categories above. A three-step evaluation process included in-depth interviews with experts in the field and recommendations from the hospitals; a survey of more than 13,000 physicians, hospital and health administrators; and then the information was ranked. 
“The pandemic put hospitals through the ultimate stress test,” Freedman wrote. “By forcing them to adapt to waves of COVID-19 patients, changing treatment protocols, faltering supply chains and a massive vaccine rollout, to name just a few of the challenges of the past year, the outbreak drove home the importance of advanced technology. 
“The hospitals that best weathered the crisis were by and large the ones that were already open to integrating new technologies and taking advantage of data-driven opportunities as they became available,” he continued. “This lesson may turn out to be one of the most profound and lasting effects of the pandemic.”
According to Freedman, the market for smart-hospital technology is expected to reach $35 billion in 2021 and as much as $83 billion by 2026.
“The election of Hadassah to this honorable list arouses immense pride at the national level,” said the hospital’s interim CEO Yoram Weiss. “Our hospital staff members, in every sector and position, are the driving force - and have the extensive knowledge - to make use of advanced and smart technologies, many of which are groundbreaking at the global level.” 


Tags hospital hadassah hospital sheba medical center innovation Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs an Olympics-sized change - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Dore Gold

Israel's Jordan policy misrepresented in the press - opinion

 By DORE GOLD
Susan Hattis Rolef

Another round of corona hysteria - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yesh Atid MK Elazar Stern

Enlarging Rabbinical Judges Selection Committee boosts standing - opinion

 By ELAZAR STERN
Michael Eisenberg

The relationship between hi-tech and real-estate - opinion

 By MICHAEL EISENBERG
Most Read
1

Harvard astronomer revolutionizes search for alien life with new project

Illustative photo of Galileo Galilei refracting through a telescope.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

Great Pyramid-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth

Asteroid illustrative
4

Texas looking into divestment from Unilever over Ben & Jerry’s boycott

A woman holds Ben & Jerry's ice cream at her home in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by