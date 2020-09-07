The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Six years in: public demand growing for Avera Mengistu's release

After 2,192 days in Hamas captivity, Balfour protesters have been demanding more government actions be taken for Avera's release.

By IDAN ZONSHINE  
SEPTEMBER 7, 2020 21:41
Protesters hold up a large sign saying "Avera Mengistu: the child of all of us" during a protest outside the Prime Ministerial residence on Balfour street in Jerusalem (photo credit: IDAN ZONSHINE)
Protesters hold up a large sign saying "Avera Mengistu: the child of all of us" during a protest outside the Prime Ministerial residence on Balfour street in Jerusalem
(photo credit: IDAN ZONSHINE)
Monday, September 7, 2020, marks six full years since the Israeli citizen Avera Mengistu, 33, crossed the border into Gaza during a mental episode after the death of his older brother Michael, before being captured by Hamas.
Though Mengistu wasn't captured during a military operation, comparisons to famed former-POW Gilad Schalit have been unavoidable. Now that 2,192 days have passed since his capture, more than double the 998 days that Schalit spent as a prisoner, social justice activists and protesters alike are asking: Why is Avera still in Gaza?
One such activist is Avi Yalou, leader of the lesser-known Tzedek (Justice) Party, and prominent speaker at the weekly protests in front of Prime Minister Netanyahu's house in Jerusalem. In an interview with the Jerusalem Post, Yalou spoke about Avera's story, and explained the reason he sees a need to protest for his safe return home.
"There's this conception that we should stay silent and not make too much noise for fear of 'raising the price' during negotiations," Yalou told the Post. "Ok, so you've had six years. What the hell have you been doing these past six years? What has the government done to bring him back? What actions have they taken?'"
Yalou referenced the fact that Mengistu's story had been under a strict non-disclosure warrant issued by Israel for ten months after his capture, before his family disobeyed the warrant and broke the story to Haaretz, fearing diplomatic inaction.
"There's a famous conversation that the Mengistu family had with Israel's then-chief prisoner release negotiator, Lior Lotan, wherein he told them 'you better not dare say this is a matter of race, point the finger at Jerusalem or Netanyahu, or protest in the streets for his release,' and that 'every action of this nature will result in another year or two being added to his prison time,'" Yalou told the Post.
When asked why he opposes this view, Yalou told the Post that "six years is enough time to act quietly, without making too much noise, we tried that."
"Without public protests, without making noise, Avera won't return," he added.
Yalou explained the humanitarian, a-political nature of the story, saying "this isn't some adventurer who was looking for a thrill. This is a man with mental issues. A man who was depressed, whose brother had just tragically passed away."
However, Yalou also laid a large portion of the blame for Avera's long captivity on state and military mismanagement.
"The first time the state failed in Avera's story is that it didn't respond to his medical and mental distress. The second time, the state failed by allowing him to cross the border," Yalou said.
"It's a security debacle that allowed him to cross. If you try to cross the border into Gaza today, you won't succeed. But he succeeded, since the soldiers on the border saw a black man, assumed he was a refugee or an asylum seeker, and didn't really pay him any attention," he said, explaining the reasons he believes Israel has a responsibility to bring Avera home.
Yalou also compared the differences in media coverage between Avera and Schalit, saying "there were people who opposed the Schalit deal at the time as well, saying it was too costly, but even they agreed that Gilad was the 'child of us all.' This is not the case with Avera."
"With Schalit, there were daily reminders on the news telling you how many days he's been in captivity, constant interviews with the family, while Avera's name is barely mentioned outside the realm of Ethiopian-Israeli issues. He came here when he was 4, he is an Israeli citizen," Yalou said, referencing an 'othering' nature, which he says news reports about Avera seem to have.  
However, Yalou's ultimate critique of the story and the reasons for his capture seem to lie with a certain apathy that he sees in Israeli society, at large, saying that "Avera Mengistu's story holds within it all the different elements of the racism and apathy that exists within Israeli society."
"His story doesn't seem to pass the minimum threshold needed to connect with people in our society. Not him, not his mother, or father, or brothers. There's nothing you can do. He's just 'other.' A neighbor, at best," he concluded.


Tags Gaza Gilad Schalit Avera Mengistu
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Why are police idle against violence, COVID-19 violations in Arab sector? By JPOST EDITORIAL
The coronavirus chaos is caused by one person: Netanyahu - comment By YAAKOV KATZ
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Israel's divisions have reached near-violent levels By EHUD OLMERT
My Word: Between Amazon’s Halo, Abu Dhabi and the Tour de France By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum A Kobe Bryant fan and the concept of ‘kavanah’ – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Davidic dynasty symbol found in Jerusalem: Once in a lifetime discovery
The symbol of the Davidic dynasty
2 Drone drops hundreds of bags of cannabis in Tel Aviv
A drone drops hundreds of bags of grass in the skies of Tel Aviv
3 Israeli plane headed to UAE equipped with system to protect from missiles
El Al plane equipped with Elbit's Directed IR Countermeasures
4 UAE restaurant blasts kill three, injure several
The spectacular Abu Dhabi skyline
5 Netanyahu: Palestinians no longer have a veto on peace
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US president special adviser Jared Kushner, and Special Assistant to the US president Avi Berkowitz

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by