Tel Aviv SlutWalk marches against sexual violence: Nothing invites rape

Crowds of women gathered Friday morning at Atarim Square, the former home of the infamous Pussycat strip club, for Tel Aviv’s annual SlutWalk. Women marched under the title "SlutWalk Tel Aviv: Nothing is an invitation to rape," holding signs that read “it is not your fault” and “end femicide,” and chanting “no means no.”

"Thousands of people have gathered today who believe that it is time to end the culture of blame and start believing victims," said Kulan head Bracha Barad who produced the event. "We are here to yell for those who did not have a voice and for those who still do not. Nothing is an invitation to rape, and no one is at fault for being hurt."

SlutWalk is a transnational movement that was born in 2011 when a Canadian police officer said that women “should avoid dressing like sluts” if they did not want to be victims of sexual violence. Women gather for SlutWalks around the world to protest this perception that a woman’s actions are the cause of violence against her.

Participants in the demonstrations often dress in clothing that may be labeled revealing or “sluty” and “provocative” by some, and event organizers emphasize that there is no dress code.

SlutWalk protesters chanting on the streets of Tel Aviv. (Credit: KULAN)

"Yarin Sherf, Eyal Golan, Moshe Ivgi, Shai Avital . The names change but the motif is the same: Someone with too much power who abuses it," said protest organizers.

"An environment that allows for the treatment of women as objects; Silencing and blaming of victims; and a helpless legal system,” said the organizers of what enables sexual violence to run rampant in Israel.

SILENT NO more: Women hold placards and shout slogans condemning discrimination against women based on their choice of dress or appearance, at the Tel Aviv ‘Slut Walk.’ (credit: NIR ELIAS / REUTERS)

“In order for victims of sexual violence to have the power to be exposed and complain, the public must stop looking at what she was wearing and how many men she has been with and start looking at the offender.

"We will not continue to allow violence because no one is at fault for being hurt and every woman can live the way she chooses, wearing any clothing that she wants without fear of being raped or of her clothes being called an invitation for rape.

"The SlutWalk is our holiday - together we make the harm done to us into power and change reality."