The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Jerusalem SlutWalk: Hundreds march to protest rape culture

The character of Jerusalem’s SlutWalk is influenced by the diversity of the city.

By EVE YOUNG  
JUNE 18, 2021 17:33
Israel's SlutWalk marches through Jerusalem (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Israel's SlutWalk marches through Jerusalem
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Jerusalem Friday for the city's annual SlutWalk, a protest against rape culture and violence against women.
“We are going back out to the streets, to remind everyone that the public space is ours. That we have a voice. That we are not silent and we are not to blame for the violence directed at us,” said the Jerusalem SlutWalk organization.
SlutWalk is a transnational movement that was born in 2011 when a Canadian police officer said that women “should avoid dressing like sluts” if they did not want to be victims of sexual violence. Women gather for SlutWalks around the world to protest this perception that a woman’s actions are the cause of violence against her.
 
 
Participants in the demonstrations often dress in clothing that may be labeled revealing or “sluty” and “provocative” by some, and event organizers emphasize that there is no dress code.
The character of Jerusalem’s SlutWalk is influenced by the diversity of the city. Protesters wearing only bras and thongs, or topless with stickers covering their nipples mingled with protesters in long dresses and skirts, many with their hair covered.

 
The reactions of bystanders to the sight of the protest was just as diverse with some joining in chants and raising fists in support, some confused by the sight of the demonstration and some heckling and telling demonstrators to go to Tel Aviv.
"We often get asked why [do we demonstrate] in Jerusalem," Said an organizer. The response to those who ask is "What do you mean? We were born here. We grew up here. We were attacked and harassed here.
"We are fighting for Jerusalem."
One religious protester said that she was inspired to join the demonstration when she heard remarks made about a woman that were "slut-shaming her for dressing in a religious way.” 
"The myth that if you dress modestly it protects you and if you dress immodestly you deserve to be harassed is very pervasive" both in the religious community and outside of it, she went on to say.
"Every religious woman knows that dressing modestly doesn't protect you."
"The government is responsible for the situation," said Yael Sherer, the head of Israel's lobby against sexual violence, who said that she had come to support the effort. 

 
The walk began at the Davidka, with protesters marching down to Zion Square, where the names of women murdered in 2021 were read. Protesters then held a moment of silence for these women, followed by a moment in which the crowd, which had swelled to around 500 protesters, let out a collective scream for the victims. 
The walk ended near the Taklit bar, where protesters had the chance to come up and tell their personal stories. Many women and men spoke about violence and attacks they had faced, supported by the crowd who shouted that they believed the stories of those hurt, that they loved and supported them and that those sharing their stories are not alone.


Tags Jerusalem women women empowerment
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel must tread carefully to not provoke critics - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Netanyahu's transition to Bennett is an insult to Israel - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The Opposition and contrary forces

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

It’s Israel’s political system, stupid - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Salem Alketbi

Iranian election: Changing faces, not politics - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Most Read
1

Individual tourists to be allowed into Israel starting July 1

First birthright group lands in Ben-Gurion Airport after year-long pause.
2

Netanyahu offered to resign, let Benny Gantz serve as PM - report

Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3

Israel's newest prime minister, Naftali Bennett, begins premiership

Incoming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the Knesset plenum ahead of swearing in of new government.
4

Is Egypt planning to retake control of the Gaza Strip?

Building equipment, sent by Egypt for Palestinians, arrive in the southern Gaza Strip June 4, 2021
5

EU study finds incitement in Palestinian textbooks, kept from public

Palestinian children learn Islamic lessons on summer vacation as COVID-19 restrictions ease in Gaza.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by