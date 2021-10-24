The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
SlutWalk to support victim that calls for rape charge against Carmi

Jerusalem Psychologist Yuval Carmi is charged with sexual relations between a patient and mental health care provider. SlutWalk called to support his accuser as she asks that a rape charge be filed.

By EVE YOUNG  
OCTOBER 24, 2021 01:46
Yuval Carmi, a psychologist suspected of committing sexual offenses on at least one of his patients is brought in for a court hearing at the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court on January 28, 2021. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
Yuval Carmi, a psychologist suspected of committing sexual offenses on at least one of his patients is brought in for a court hearing at the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court on January 28, 2021.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
The Jerusalem SlutWalk organization called to protest Sunday in support of Kim Ariel Arad, who is one of the multiple alleged victims of Yuval Carmi, a psychologist indicted for sexual relations between a patient and treatment provider, as she goes to the Jerusalem court to submit a request that the indictment be changed to rape, said Jerusalem SlutWalk.
An indictment was filed in September against psychologist Yuval Carmi by the Jerusalem District Court prosecution for "sexual relations" with two of his patients, Israeli media reported, but Carmi was not be charged for acts of rape or assault.
"Kim Arad Ariel's brave testimony about the rape and assault that Yuval Carmi, the Jerusalem phycologist, (allegedly) perpetrated against her, shocked an entire country," said SlutWalk on Facebook.
"When the time came to indict him, to the shock of the public, the State Attorney made do with a charge of 'sexual relations between a mental health treatment provider and a patient' instead of charging Carmi with rape.
"This is how the State Attorney abandons the safety of victims in an unbelievable manner."
Activists from Lotem, an organization that seeks to fight 'gender-based terror,' and from activist group ''Breaking Walls'' hung posters with the face of Yuval Karmi, a psychologist accused of sexually assaulting his patients, in the Jerusalem neighborhood where he lives. (credit: Courtesy)Activists from Lotem, an organization that seeks to fight 'gender-based terror,' and from activist group ''Breaking Walls'' hung posters with the face of Yuval Karmi, a psychologist accused of sexually assaulting his patients, in the Jerusalem neighborhood where he lives. (credit: Courtesy)
Ariel Arad will submit a request that the charges be changed to rape that was signed by hundreds of men and women calling to change the charge, said SlutWalk, who called for people to gather at Zion Square at 9 a.m. and march to the State Attorney office.
"From 9:30 a.m., we will stand at the gates of the Jerusalem State Attorney and demand that they stop ignoring the voice of the public, take the necessary steps to fit the law to the difficult reality and trial Yuval Carmi for rape of his patients, as they should have done from the beginning," added Jerusalem SlutWalk.
"There is no consent in treatment and uneven power relationships."


