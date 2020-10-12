Some hassidic children go back to school despite national lockdown

Several incidents were recorded Monday morning of ultra-Orthodox children from the hassidic communities returning to school despite the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. Schools in Beitar Illit and Bnei Brak were witnessed welcoming pupils while the rest of the education system remains shuttered due to the pandemic, although some hassidic courts chose not to open their schools on Monday. And the leading rabbis of the non-hassidic ultra-Orthodox community Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky and Rabbi Gershon Edelstein gave instructions not to open schools until such a step has been coordinated with local authorities. Kanievsky in particular, who is currently himself suffering from COVID-19, has until now been insistent that ultra-Orthodox schools remain open regardless of national policy, asserting that Torah study “protects and saves” from physical danger, including the viral pandemic. Initially on Sunday, he had reportedly said that schools should open, but a notice was issued later saying that Kanievsky and Edelstein had given instructions that such a step should only happen in cooperation with local authorities. On Monday morning, schools connected to the Slonim and Nadvorna hassidic communities were open with children arriving as normal without any police interference, according to Channel 12. Police discovered a hassidic school in Bnei Brak operating as usual, and several schools were closed down by the police in Beit Shemesh. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kisch said on Twitter that the reopening of hassidic schools was “disgraceful” and called for police to shut down such schools immediately.