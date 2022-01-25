A violent brawl broke out at the Jerusalem Central Bus Station on late Monday night between fans of the soccer teams Beitar Jerusalem and Hapoel Tel Aviv, which resulted in a Hapoel Tel Aviv fan getting stabbed, according to Hebrew media reports.

The incident, which followed the match at Teddy Stadium between the two rival teams, was reportedly sparked by Beitar fans who attacked first, according to initial reports.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Eyewitnesses near the area say they saw a fan of Hapoel Tel Aviv bleeding. Police are now investigating.

The violence was not confined to the bus station, however. Reportedly, incidents took place in the stadium itself, with Betar fans reportedly throwing lighters at Hapoel Tel Aviv player Idan Vered during the game, according to Sport 1.

This also comes following the closure of the eastern stands at Teddy Stadium due to the Israel Football Association penalizing Beitar.

This is a developing story.