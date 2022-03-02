The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News Israeli Sports

Ironman triathlon Middle East championship to be held in Israel

The triathlon, to be held in Tiberias, will be the first full-distance Ironman event to be hosted in the Middle East.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 2, 2022 05:18
Athletes are poised for action at the starting line of one of the three stages of the Eilat Triathlon (photo credit: ISRAEL TRIATHLON)
Athletes are poised for action at the starting line of one of the three stages of the Eilat Triathlon
(photo credit: ISRAEL TRIATHLON)

Israel will host the Ironman Middle East Championship triathlon in November, The Ironman Group announced on Monday.

The triathlon, to be held in Tiberias, will be the first full-distance Ironman event to be hosted in the Middle East.

In the event, the first-ever Ironman Middle East champion will be crowned, ahead of the 2023 world championships set to take place in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

As part of the triathlon, the athletes will begin with a 3.8km swim course in Lake Kinneret (the Sea of Galilee), followed by a 180km, two-lap bike course through the landscape of Lake Kinneret.

Then, athletes will run along the western shore of Lake Kinneret, from Tiberias to Migdal, in a 42.2km course comprised of four laps.

Lake Kinneret (credit: Tali Bar/Kinneret Association) Lake Kinneret (credit: Tali Bar/Kinneret Association)

The course is fast and flat, also making it perfect for first-timers or those who are going for a personal best, the statement noted.



Tags Israel Kinneret sports Middle East
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Six Russian government websites including Kremlin website down

Cyber attack
2

Ukraine crisis: Putin sends Russian tanks, hardware into Donetsk - report

Russian servicemen drive tanks during military exercises in the Leningrad Region, Russia, in this handout picture released February 14, 2022.
3

After Ukraine, Russia warns Finland of 'military repercussions' if it joins NATO

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin
4

Russia, Ukraine say open to talks as combat continues outside Kyiv

Service members gather in a square during head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov's address, dedicated to a military conflict in Ukraine, in Grozny, Russia February 25, 2022.
5

Here's how to checkmate Putin - chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, February 22, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by