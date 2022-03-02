Ironman triathlon Middle East championship to be held in Israel

Israel will host the Ironman Middle East Championship triathlon in November, The Ironman Group announced on Monday.

The triathlon, to be held in Tiberias, will be the first full-distance Ironman event to be hosted in the Middle East.

In the event, the first-ever Ironman Middle East champion will be crowned, ahead of the 2023 world championships set to take place in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

As part of the triathlon, the athletes will begin with a 3.8km swim course in Lake Kinneret (the Sea of Galilee), followed by a 180km, two-lap bike course through the landscape of Lake Kinneret.

Then, athletes will run along the western shore of Lake Kinneret, from Tiberias to Migdal, in a 42.2km course comprised of four laps.

Lake Kinneret (credit: Tali Bar/Kinneret Association)

The course is fast and flat, also making it perfect for first-timers or those who are going for a personal best, the statement noted.