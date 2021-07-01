Tiberias IRONMAN sign-up in full gear

Only an hour after the official website for opened the registration for the competition on Thursday, more than 1,000 participants had already signed up. So far, registrations have come in from 17 different countries, including the US, Canada, the UK, Russia and France.

“As the local organizers it is a dream come true to bring an IRONMAN 70.3 event to Israel. Our country has become a favorite destination for multiple very successful sports events, and we are looking forward to adding many more,” said Daniel Benaim, Founder & CEO of local organizers, Comtecgroup.

Set against the breathtaking landscape of Northern Israel, IRONMAN 70.3 Tiberias athletes will swim in the Sea of Galilee, cycle through the historical hillside, and run in the footsteps of ancient historical figures. Named after the Roman Emperor Tiberius in 20 CE, Tiberias today is a diverse city located on the western slopes of the Jordan Rift Valley, and overlooks the shore of the Sea of Galilee, the lowest freshwater lake on Earth.

“Tiberias and Israel have welcomed us with open arms, and we are excited to add Israel as a racing destination for IRONMAN 70.3 athletes. Israel has an active and passionate triathlon community, and we look forward to racing in this historic landscape and city,” added Stefan Petschnig, Managing Director of IRONMAN Europe, Middle East and Africa.

“It is most exciting to see how Israel has been able to position itself on the global stage when it comes to hosting international sporting events, including the Giro d’Italia, the Judo Grand Slam and now an IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon. These are wonderful opportunities for our own sports enthusiasts and athletes from across the globe. We will continue to support initiatives that bring international sporting events to Israel,” said Hili Tropper, Minister of Culture and Sport.

“We are proud to be the first city in Israel to host an IRONMAN 70.3 event and are looking forward to developing Tiberias further into a leading international tourist destination. For us this is a moment of great pride for Israel and the beautiful City of Tiberias,” said Boaz Yosef, chairman of the committee in charge of Tiberias.

Athletes will enjoy their 1.9km (1.2-mile) swim course in the Sea of Galilee which offers mostly calm and clear water and provides the perfect setting for an unforgettable swim.

The 90km (56-mile) bike course will lead athletes through the magnificent Sea of Galilee landscape, south of the city of Tiberias to Tzemach junction. From there they continue on the east and north side of the Sea of Galilee to Kfar Nahum.

Athletes will complete their race on the 21.1km (13.1-mile) flat and fast run course along the western shore of Sea of Galilee. The run, overlooking the sea, is easily viewed by all the spectators throughout the run course.

The 2021 IRONMAN 70.3 Tiberias triathlon will offer 40 qualifying slots to the 2022 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship on December 10-11, 2022, in Taupo, New Zealand.

For more information, please visit https://www.ironman.com/im703-tiberias or direct inquiries to tiberias70.3@ironman.com.

