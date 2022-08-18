The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Jewish, Arab youths attend course for leadership through sports

The aim of the course was to help the participants become assistant coaches in a variety of sports programs after it was completed.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 18, 2022 01:54
20 Jewish and Arab youths attend a course to teach them leadership through sports. (photo credit: HALUTZ)
20 Jewish and Arab youths attend a course to teach them leadership through sports.

(photo credit: HALUTZ)
(photo credit: HALUTZ)

Over the last week, 20 Jewish and Arab youths took part in a leadership through sports course which gave them the tools to lead and contribute to society on a day-to-day basis.

The aim of the course was to help the participants become assistant coaches in a variety of sports programs after the education they received in the six meetings they attended in the course.

Limor Mizrahi, the former captain of Israel's women's basketball team took part in the course as a guest lecturer. As an athlete who led teams to victory in a variety of championships, Mizrahi spoke to the youths about female leadership in sports.

Education through sports

The course was held by the Halutz - Education Through Sports organization in Ramle with the cooperation of Nurit Sharvit and Dorit Navon from the Culture and Sports Ministry, Ramle's Sports Division manager Nissim Ron, Ramle's municipal sports coordinator Shanit Cohen-Elmaliach and the Athena center for promotion of women in sports.

20 Jewish and Arab youths attend a course to teach them leadership through sports. (credit: HALUTZ) 20 Jewish and Arab youths attend a course to teach them leadership through sports. (credit: HALUTZ)

"We have outstanding youths, and we need to keep cultivating it," said the coordinator of the course from Halutz Ron Yochtman. 

"The goal is to try to help them gain the tools to become better people with more will to promote themselves and society."

Ron Yochtman

"The leadership in sports course is being held as a pilot in Ramle with the support of the Culture and Sports Ministry," said Navon. "The goal is to empower youth and turn them into agents of change through sports. Through this group, we hope to find the future leaders of sports and society."



