Hapoel Tel Aviv erupts at home, evens final with Maccabi

“This was one of those games that we got hit hard at every angle possible,” Maccabi coach Oden Katash said.

By JOSH HALICKMAN
Published: JUNE 13, 2023 06:50
GAME 2 of the Winner League final saw fans light dozens of flares in the stands of the Drive-In Arena, causing the contest to be halted (photo credit: JOSHUA HALICKMAN)
GAME 2 of the Winner League final saw fans light dozens of flares in the stands of the Drive-In Arena, causing the contest to be halted
(photo credit: JOSHUA HALICKMAN)

The Israel Winner League finals resumed on Sunday night, with host Hapoel Tel Aviv crushing Maccabi Tel Aviv 112-74 to force a decisive Game 3 on Tuesday night.

Right at tip-off, Hapoel Tel Aviv at the Drive-In Arena fans lit flares which caused the players to head to their respective locker rooms as the contest was delayed from its original 9:15 p.m. start. However, when the game did finally begin, it was all Reds as Hapoel dominated a Maccabi squad that never really found any rhythm and will look forward to getting back to Yad Eliyahu for the rubber match of the best-of-three series.
Maccabi had won Game 1 90-79 and looked to be in fine form, however, Hapoel had other plans back at its home court. Danny Franco’s squad came out firing on all cylinders as Xavier Munford couldn’t miss from deep – the guard hit six of Hapoel’s 15 3-pointers – while Jordan McRae, J’Covan Brown and Chinanu Onuaku did as they pleased to take the blowout win.
Munford led the way with 26 points (6-of-8 on threes), McRae added 21 points and Idan Zalmanson chipped in with 14 points in the win. Wade Baldwin led Maccabi with 18 points, while Bonzie Colson added 17 points and Rafi Menco scored 14 points in the loss.
“I’m happy that all of the things that occurred at the start of the game didn’t get us out of focus,” Franco began. “I told the guys that it was a really rough game after the loss in Game 1 and I tried to make sure we all disconnected from everything else and just focused on our jobs. Now we have to enjoy what we did today, which isn’t something that happens often or if ever again. We will get to Yad Eliyahu and I’m sure that what went on here today will influence Game 3.”

Hapoel Tel Aviv's Jordan McRae (credit: Dov Halickman) Hapoel Tel Aviv's Jordan McRae (credit: Dov Halickman)
“This was one of those games that we got hit hard at every angle possible,” Maccabi coach Oden Katash said. “Defensively, offensively nothing worked. Hapoel is a well-rounded offensive team that had a good shooting game. We didn’t prepare well for this game. Now we have to pick ourselves up quickly and come into Game 3 with the feelings that we have from this game, which was a brutal defeat.”

Bouncing back

Munford spoke about how the team turned it around after the tough Game 1 defeat.

“We watched film, broke it down and had a good practice. You have to be motivated and you have to be ready to play. The performance we had last game wasn’t going to win a game. I felt good, we had ball movement. It was amazing and that helped us win.”
Menco also reflected on the game from Maccabi’s perspective.
“It was a very tough loss and every one of us didn’t want to lose and lose this way, no one here deserved this and we have a championship game in 48 hours.”


