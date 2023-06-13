Saying goodbye to a true friend of Israel - opinion

Throughout history, there have been numerous individuals who have left an enduring mark on society. Pat Robertson, the renowned American televangelist and media mogul, is undeniably one such person.

While his legacy spans a wide range of achievements, such as the exemplary Operation Blessing, an endeavor which ensured communities with no access to medical care were sent medical teams, it is his dedicated work on behalf of the State of Israel and the Jewish people that has made a lasting impact on our nation.

Pat Robertson was an individual whose friendship with the State of Israel went beyond politics, rooted in a profound spiritual belief. As a devout Christian, he viewed Israel as the biblical homeland of the Jewish people and saw their presence as a fulfillment of God’s promises. This conviction fueled his unwavering support, leading him to dedicate substantial resources and energy to strengthen the bond between Christians and Jews.

Advocating on behalf of Israel

He played a pivotal role in many organizations which advocated on behalf of Israel. One such platform, the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN), provided extensive coverage of Israeli affairs, promoting understanding between Christians and Jews and fostering a lasting bond between the United States and Israel. During Israel’s most challenging times, Pat Robinson spoke out on Israel’s behalf and advocated for our right to defend ourselves, for our right to our eternal capital city and for our right to our ancestral homeland.

On occasions when it was particularly unpopular to do so, he openly and publicly shared his love and support for Israel with millions of his followers. It was due to these teachings that many followed in his path and remain steadfast supporters of the Jewish state. We will be forever grateful for his unfaltering friendship.

Pat Robertson (credit: screenshot)

Pat Robertson leaves behind him a profound legacy, exemplified by the values he preached; a life of faith, compassion, and unwavering commitment. He will be deeply missed.

While we mourn the loss of a remarkable man, a true friend of Israel, we also celebrate the extraordinary life he led and the indelible mark he left on the world. I know that Pat’s legacy will continue to resonate through his family as well as through the lives of those he touched.

The writer, an MK, is a senior member of Israel’s ruling Likud party. He served as Israel’s 17th permanent representative to the United Nations and is currently chairman of World Likud.