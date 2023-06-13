The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Saying goodbye to a true friend of Israel - opinion

Pat Robertson was an individual whose friendship with the State of Israel went beyond politics, rooted in a profound spiritual belief.

By DANNY DANON
Published: JUNE 13, 2023 06:43
PAT ROBERTSON was a man whose friendship with the State of Israel went beyond politics and was rooted in a profound spiritual belief, says the writer. (photo credit: ANDREW WONG/REUTERS)
PAT ROBERTSON was a man whose friendship with the State of Israel went beyond politics and was rooted in a profound spiritual belief, says the writer.
(photo credit: ANDREW WONG/REUTERS)

Throughout history, there have been numerous individuals who have left an enduring mark on society. Pat Robertson, the renowned American televangelist and media mogul, is undeniably one such person. 

While his legacy spans a wide range of achievements, such as the exemplary Operation Blessing, an endeavor which ensured communities with no access to medical care were sent medical teams, it is his dedicated work on behalf of the State of Israel and the Jewish people that has made a lasting impact on our nation.

Pat Robertson was an individual whose friendship with the State of Israel went beyond politics, rooted in a profound spiritual belief. As a devout Christian, he viewed Israel as the biblical homeland of the Jewish people and saw their presence as a fulfillment of God’s promises. This conviction fueled his unwavering support, leading him to dedicate substantial resources and energy to strengthen the bond between Christians and Jews.

Advocating on behalf of Israel

He played a pivotal role in many organizations which advocated on behalf of Israel. One such platform, the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN), provided extensive coverage of Israeli affairs, promoting understanding between Christians and Jews and fostering a lasting bond between the United States and Israel. During Israel’s most challenging times, Pat Robinson spoke out on Israel’s behalf and advocated for our right to defend ourselves, for our right to our eternal capital city and for our right to our ancestral homeland. 

On occasions when it was particularly unpopular to do so, he openly and publicly shared his love and support for Israel with millions of his followers. It was due to these teachings that many followed in his path and remain steadfast supporters of the Jewish state. We will be forever grateful for his unfaltering friendship.

Pat Robertson (credit: screenshot) Pat Robertson (credit: screenshot)

Pat Robertson leaves behind him a profound legacy, exemplified by the values he preached; a life of faith, compassion, and unwavering commitment. He will be deeply missed. 

While we mourn the loss of a remarkable man, a true friend of Israel, we also celebrate the extraordinary life he led and the indelible mark he left on the world. I know that Pat’s legacy will continue to resonate through his family as well as through the lives of those he touched.

The writer, an MK, is a senior member of Israel’s ruling Likud party. He served as Israel’s 17th permanent representative to the United Nations and is currently chairman of World Likud.



Tags christianity Christ Christian Zionism Christians
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'New' Beatles songs made by AI bring fans to tears

The Beatles
2

On the brink: Unpacking Israel’s unilateral strike threat against Iran

The Israeli Air Force Independence Day flyover.
3

Five gadgets you better take on your next trip abroad

THE BOBBY Hero Bag.
4

Russia receives new batch of Su-34 fighter-bomber aircraft - report

A Russian Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bomber fires missiles during the Aviadarts competition, as part of the International Army Games 2021, at the Dubrovichi range outside Ryazan, Russia August 27, 2021.
5

Men shouldn't stand to pee, but sit like Germans do, urologist says

Illustrative image of urinals.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by