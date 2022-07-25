The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
The closing event of the 21st Maccabiah

By MACCABIAH
Published: JULY 25, 2022 13:12

Updated: JULY 25, 2022 13:13
(photo credit: Courtesy)
(photo credit: Courtesy)

Watch the LIVE broadcast TODAY!

Monday, July 25, 20:00 Israel time 

The Maccabiah is the world’s largest Jewish athletic competition in the tradition and values of Maccabi, emphasizing the centrality of the State of Israel in the life of the Jewish people. The Maccabiah takes place every four years in Israel - "the Jewish Olympics" as they are often called, are Maccabi World Union's largest and most famous enterprise, and it is the third-largest sporting event in the world, with 10,000 athletes competing.

These spectacular sports and cultural extravaganzas uniting close to ten thousand Jewish athletes from all over the world in Israel every four years have a tremendous Zionist history, stretching back to the vivid imagination of a Jewish youngster in 1912 who made his dream come true.

The Maccabiah closing event will take place tonight with top Israeli singers and of course the 10,000 amazing athletes.  Join us as we celebrate sports one last time for this year’s Maccabiah!



Tags Israel Maccabiah sports jewish
