Israel chosen to host UEFA youth European Championship in 2027

In exciting news for Israeli soccer, Israel has been chosen to host the UEFA Under-19 Euro Championship in 2027.

The announcement comes on the heels of the outstanding achievements of the youth national teams in the European Championship (silver medal) and the U20 World Cup (bronze medal) this past summer.

During the UEFA Congress, the European federation revealed the host nations for various upcoming tournaments, with Wales set to host the tournament in 2026 and Israel the following year.

Israel’s U19 National Team, under the guidance of Ofir Haim, made waves by reaching the European Championship final last summer. The Israelis even took a 1-0 lead against England with a goal from Oscar Gloukh after defeating France in the semifinals. Ultimately, the blue-and-white returned from Slovakia with the silver medal. Currently, the national team is gearing up for the qualifiers leading up to the next tournament, scheduled for the summer of 2024 in Northern Ireland.

Israel 'earned respect' from UEFA

Moshe (Shino) Zuaritz, the President of the Israel Football Association, expressed his excitement after Israel was chosen to host the 2027 event.

“Selecting Israel and the Israel Football Association to host this esteemed tournament in 2027 is another thrilling acknowledgment of the respect we’ve earned from UEFA,” he stated. “Each time we’ve been granted the privilege of hosting a significant tournament, we’ve set high standards and raised the bar. Israel's Ilay Feingold in action with South Korea's Bae Jun-Ho - FIFA Under-20 World Cup - Third-Place Playoff - Israel v South Korea - Estadio Unico Diego Armando Maradona, La Plata, Argentina - June 11, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN)

“A significant part of our success is attributed to the Israeli audience and their profound love for football. They turn out in large numbers, passionately support our national team, and create unforgettable experiences for all participants. We’ve worked tirelessly to secure this hosting opportunity, and I extend my full appreciation to those involved, including Guy Porat-Niagin, the director of the national teams. We will continue to work diligently to ensure that we meet the expectations of both the association and the nation. We’re already looking forward to it with great excitement.”