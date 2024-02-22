Israel preps for pair of Eurobasket qualifiers

The Israel men’s National Team will begin its Eurobasket 2025 qualification campaign when it visits Portugal on Thursday and then travels to Slovenia on Sunday.

The blue-and-white will play in Group A along with Ukraine, which it will take on in the next window of games slated for November when it will have a two-game home-and-road series. That will be followed by two home games in February 2025 against Portugal and Slovenia once again to wrap up the six-game group stage, with the top three of four teams advancing to the European Championship to be held in Cyprus, Finland, Portugal, and Latvia.

Head coach Ariel Beit Halachmi has a senior squad available with him with several Euroleague players but without Israel’s lone NBA representative, Deni Avdija. Among the veterans who will don the Israeli uniform are captain Tomer Ginat, Roman Sorkin, Rafi Menco, Yam Madar, Yovel Zoosman, and Noam Yaacov.

DENI AVDIJA (left) talks with Israel head coach Ariel Beit Halachmi this week during the opening practice for the National Team at Tel Aviv’s Drive-In Arena. (credit: YEHUDA HALICKMAN)

“It’s very exciting to represent the country,” Beit Halachmi began. “It’s always exciting, but in this window, the meaning is much greater with everything that’s happening around us. I’m sure the players also feel it and of course, we’ll discuss it. I’m very happy about the responsiveness of the players.”

Olympic qualification

The last games that the Israel National Team played were back in the summer when it attempted to qualify for the Olympic qualification tournament that will take place this summer, and that gave Beit Halachmi a chance to see some of the players in action.

A couple of players, Idan Zalmanson and Tamir Blatt, were dropped from the squad due to injuries and Israel will travel with 13 players, with one who will not be dressed for each game. While Netanel Artzi was called up to replace Zalmanson, a decision was made not to bring anyone else in for Blatt.

Beit Halachmi commented on the poor record that Israel has with the upcoming opponents.

“I know the statistics against Portugal and they are not a weak team despite their players not playing in the top leagues. We had a chance to see them play with our own eyes this summer and they are a team that traditionally makes it very difficult for us and we cannot take this game lightly. Both of these upcoming games are not easy.”

Ginat, who plays his club ball with Hapoel Tel Aviv, is also thrilled to be able to represent the country.

“Being with the national team is always exciting and important and I think that right now during this period of time, it takes on additional meaning and we are all excited… I think we have a very strong squad to meet the tasks and to return home with a smile.”

While the connection between the team on and off of the court is a positive one, Ginat is aware that due to the war and current conflict, there may be some challenging situations over the course of the week.

“We all understand the situation abroad and in Europe and the antisemitism that exists in many places. We are going as a team that is proud to represent this country, with the goal of winning and making everyone proud.”