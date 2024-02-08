Irish women's basketball team refuses to shake Israeli team's hands

Ireland's women's national team in Eurobasket 2025 informed the Israeli national team that they would not stand in front of them during the introduction of players that takes place at the beginning of the competition, according to the Israeli Basketball Association (IBA) statement on Thursday.

Ireland's team also stated that they would not agree to shake hands with the Israeli team's players or exchange greetings with them, as is customarily done.

EuroBasket is an international basketball competition, and Eurobasket 2025 will be its 42nd edition.