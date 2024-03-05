Kevin Hervey gives Hapoel Holon an instant boost in the Israeli Basketball League

The second that Kevin Hervey signed with Hapoel Holon last month, the Israeli basketball world’s collective jaw dropped.

No one could believe that a player of Hervey’s caliber was on his way to Israel to bolster Amit Sherf’s Purples as they head into the latter stages of the Basketball Champions League, as well as trying to make as much noise as they possibly can in the domestic competition.

Hervey is a top-notch star.

The 2022 EuroCup Champion with Bologna – and the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 2018 second-round draft pick who honed his skills at the University of Texas at Arlington – had arrived in Israel to help Holon make a big push to get to the promised land.

As Hapoel Holon prepares for the second half of its Basketball Champions League round-of-16 Group Stage when it meets AEK in Athens on Tuesday night, it’s clear as day that Hervey will be a key component.

The 27-year-old is a classic power forward for today’s game who can do multiple things on the court, from causing chaos in the paint to spreading the floor with his ability to hit shots from long range. In fact, Hervey is knocking down triples to the tune of 41.5% this season, which he began with Reggio Emilia.

While things may not have gone the way everyone had wanted in Italy, Holon is benefiting mightily from Hervey’s arrival.

In just six games thus far in the Holy Land, Hervey is averaging 20.4 points and 7.4 rebounds, and even more importantly, the team is 3-2 in those games, with two of the victories coming over Hapoel Tel Aviv and at Hapoel Jerusalem, where the visitors slipped by 73-72 in a thriller last week in the capital.

The host Reds were able to see up close and personal how dominant a player like Hervey can be as he checked in with 26 points and seven boards, but it was the various facets of his game that particularly bamboozled the Jerusalem players.

JaCorey Williams, who had looked like a bona fide star since joining Jerusalem, had all kinds of problems containing Hervey, and that was just the tip of the iceberg as Hervey dominated anyone and everyone sent his way. Whether being “covered” by Oz Blayzer, Levin Randolph, Khadeen Carrington, Chris Johnson, or Speedy Smith, the list of Hervey’s victims went on and on.

Hervey was a cut above everyone else on the court for the entire 40 minutes, whether it was on the defensive end or on the attack – with turnarounds, fadeaways, layups, and 3-pointers – as he was able to keep Jerusalem within reach and finally get Holon over the hump to take the lead as the game wound down to notch the win.

Sherf was all smiles when we walked out to the team bus after the game, exclaiming how thankful he was to management for making such a significant move and bringing in a player of Hervey’s caliber. You couldn’t miss that smile plastered on his face as he will now ready for a pair of tough games, on Saturday night at Hapoel Tel Aviv and then at AEK in Greece next week.

Sherf knows what kind of jewel he now has and the coach must also be thinking about how the team will look when the injured players in Shawn Dawson, CJ Harris and Justin Smith return to action. CJ HARRIS (right) scored a game-high 25 points to power Hapoel Holon to a big 93-74 Basketball Champions League victory over Turkish side Bursaspor. (credit: FIBA/COURTESY)

But for now, Sherf and Holon will ride the Hervey wave and use his spectacular skills to help Holon continue progressing.

“His qualities to score are clear to everyone,” Sherf said following the game against Jerusalem. “A player like that who can shoot and post up can be a mismatch, and we are taking advantage of that. He can also create for others when they are putting pressure on him. He gives us peace of mind as he knows where to be and when to be in certain places, and he is a good complement around players who may be energetic or aggressive. The key will be to really take advantage of his strengths so that he can work with the rest of the team and know when to get them the ball as well. This will hopefully take us to the next level offensively.”

Netanel Artzi, who has taken some significant steps in his career since joining Holon last season, also spoke about what Hervey brings to the table.

“He’s a great guy and a fascinating person since he’s been here,” the Israeli forward said. “I sit next to him in the locker room, and I can feel that we have a strong chemistry. He brings qualities that are rare in the league, and he can be trusted in the clutch. He has given us a lot from his own experiences, and he really cares about the team. We were able to understand how to work well with him very quickly and vice versa. He’s been a huge help for us. We have a lot of games ahead and I believe that he will be able keep up his terrific play.”

Hervey himself spoke about his short time in Israel thus far as he tried to help lead the team to the next level.

“We got some guys out and we found a way to win so I am happy that we are winning. My teammates made me dominant in this game. They threw me the ball and gave me opportunities to score, coach drew up plays for me… I work on my game, and I work on myself, so I am just happy to be playing well.

Hervey says Holon has "treated him well"

“Holon has integrated me well,” Hervey continued. “They have shown me love, the fans have been great, my teammates are great, and everything is going well so far. I wouldn’t say that [I am the main offensive weapon], but I feel comfortable with myself so if I am in position to do all of that then I can do it.”

As for the keys going forward, Hervey knows what is at stake and what the focus is going to be on.

“We can just keep winning, keep competing every night. Every time we play and get onto the court, get the guys who are unhealthy, healthy and get our whole team back, then the sky’s the limit. If I’m not mistaken, we have Hapoel Tel Aviv's next game, and that is where my mind is now; it will be a good game.”

Just before Hervey climbed the stairs up to the bus that would take the forward and his teammates back to Holon, he lamented his struggles from the free-throw line (4-of-9) until he remembered that he hit the two that counted most with just seven seconds of the clock left in the game.

More importantly. Hervey discussed how he and Justin Smith will be a massive 1-2 punch when the latter returns and how they will be able to complement one another.

Hervey’s eyes sparkled at the thought of what Holon’s front court could be, and everyone around him can’t wait to see that in vision come to fruition.