Blue-and-white U20 hoopsters advance to Euro knockout round

The Israel Under-20 Men’s Basketball Team ended the group stage of the European Championship with a 2-1 record.

By JOSHUA HALICKMAN
Caption: NOAM YAACOV has been Israel's best player in the Under-20 European Championship, with the blue-and-white set to face Greece on Wednesday in an elimination game (photo credit: FIBA/COURTESY)
Caption: NOAM YAACOV has been Israel's best player in the Under-20 European Championship, with the blue-and-white set to face Greece on Wednesday in an elimination game
(photo credit: FIBA/COURTESY)

The Israel Under-20 Men’s Basketball Team ended the group stage of the European Championship with a 2-1 record and will now prepare to face Greece on Wednesday in the knockout rounds of the competition.

Head Coach Elad Hasin’s squad opened the annual tournament – which is being held in Gdynia, Poland – with a pair of wins over the Czech Republic (82-74) and then Italy (90-72), but fell 73-61 to Germany in their third game in as many days.

Noam Yaacov has been one of the stars so far for the blue-and-white, with 15 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game, while big man Alon Michaeli has put in a strong tournament with 14.3 points and 8.3 boards and Eyal Harel has chipped in with 11 points a contest, Shachar Doron with 10 points and Yoav Berman with 9.7 points to round out the squad’s top five players.

Israel National Basketball Team faces off against Bosnia and Herzegovina. (credit: FIBA)
Israel National Basketball Team faces off against Bosnia and Herzegovina. (credit: FIBA)

Making up for previous losses

Greece enters the round-of-16 matchup with Israel sporting a 1-2 record, with a win over Serbia in the opening game followed by two losses to Poland and France.

The blue-and-white, which won the competition in 2018 and 2019, will look to do better than last year’s team, which made it to the finals before ultimately falling to France.



Related Tags
sports
basketball
israel sports
israeli sports