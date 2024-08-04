Golden Tom Reuveny shocks the nation

“Tom, what an amazing achievement. I saw where you explained how you dreamed of this moment in Tokyo and now you have fulfilled the dream. You were wonderful. You floated on the surface of the water like something divine. You made a whole nation happy, a nation that is at war and a nation that prays for the return of those being held hostage. You brought us a great light. You raised our flag the highest and our anthem was played, Hatikva, hope, for the first time in these Olympics in France. Thank you, you are just amazing.”

That is what Israel President Isaac Herzog said to Tom Reuveny after he had won the nation’s first gold medal and one that was unquestionably a very, very pleasant surprise.

There’s no doubt that Reuveny’s gold medal in windsurfing was a stunner. Prior to the 2024 Olympics, the Rosh Ha’Ayin native was not mentioned as a medal threat amongst the Israel Olympic Committee when they predicted that this year’s delegation would bring home 3-4 medals.

The usual suspects were listed as the potential hopes such as Judo which saw the top 3 Sabras head to the podium in Raz Hershko winning silver while Inbar Lanir and Peter Paltchik each won bronze. In addition, artistic gymnast Artem Dolgopyat was slated to repeat in the floor exercise while the rhythmic gymnastics team is still to come and has a genuine medal possibility. Even Reuveny’s teammate on the women’s side Sharon Kantor was a true medal hope, but Reuveny? Perhaps only he himself had predicted that not only would he win an Olympic Medal it would be a gold.

And that’s what occurred this past Saturday to the delight of the Israel Olympic Team’s many fans across the globe. Paris 2024 Olympics - Sailing - Men's Windsurfing Victory Ceremony - Marseille Marina, Marseille, France - August 03, 2024. Gold medallist Tom Reuveny of Israel poses on the podium with silver medallist Grae Morris of Australia and bronze medallist Luuc van Opzeeland of Netherlands. (credit: REUTERS/Andrew Boyers)

The 24-year-old had been in the running all week long and moved into the semifinals with fine race performances despite poor weather that kept postponing the competition due to lack of wind. However, Reuveny who is the son of a British mother and Israeli father, was able to finish in 2nd place in the semis and then Australia’s Grae Morris and Luuc van Opzeeland from the Netherlands to take the top spot on the podium by the beaches in Marseille.

'I hope I made everyone proud'

“I hope that I made everyone proud,” Reuveny began after capturing the gold medal. “The feelings are amazing and I'm so happy this has finally happened. It's amazing, the last time I won a competition was at the World Youth Championship in 2017, there have been some difficult years since then and I did it in the best way today.”

Reuveny spoke about winning Olympic gold having been his childhood dream, “This boy dreamed big and I think he wouldn't believe what happened today. Throughout all of the years I dreamed and believed and worked hard, I still can't believe that this has happened.”

“I started surfing at the age of 8. I lived in Ireland then while my parents wree working as Shlihim for the government. I returned to Israel at the age of ten and that was when I discovered the world of windsurfing. I remember going to a club and imagining the Olympic rings, the dream was Tokyo but after the Olympics I had to sit down and think about how to get to Paris. I made a list of how I could get a chance to win gold and while I didn't accomplish all of it, I did the most important part.”

Reuveny continued, “I didn’t promise anything in terms of which medal I could win if at all. It’s very difficult to stay at the top, but I will certainly continue for another campaign, I want to give as much as I can."

With the gold medal, the Israeli government will provide Reuveny with a tidy sum of money for his accomplishment, but that won’t change the surfer one iota he explained.

“I don't plan to change. It's money for the future when I'll have children and I have to provide for them. But now I just want to go the beach with my girlfriend to catch some waves and disconnect a bit from the Olympic world.”

Gal Fridman, who won Israel’s first ever gold medal back at the Athens Games in 2004 happens to be Reuveny’s coach as they have now both taken the top prize in windsurfing, just twenty years apart.

“Gal told me, 'let the other surfers stress and make mistakes, you go on your own way'. We worked so hard this past year and it finally all came to fruition. He told me before the final that this opportunity won’t happen again. This is the closest I can get to winning a gold and that I have to take it now.”

“Reaching the final is difficult but I knew that if I reached the final it was mine, I believed the entire way. I competed in four World Championship and in some smaller competitions, everything prepared me for this moment, for the important moment and I did it. I still don't get it, I'm glad I did it especially during this difficult time for our people.”

Reuveny’s brother, a combat soldier, has been fighting in the war against Hamas since its onset on October 7 and the current situation is one that is close to his heart and one that he cares so deeply about.

“So many soldiers have sacrificed their lives for the country, I knew that the only thing I could do, that I could give back to the country was to hear the anthem being played. There are still hostages in Gaza and it was difficult training when the whole country is burning.

I want to say a big thank you to all the soldiers and all of the heroes who lost their lives. They are the real heroes. I wanted to be the first medalist of the Olympics, but when the judokas won silver and bronze, I knew I had to improve on that. Congratulations to all of them and of course my teammate Sharon Kantor for winning a silver medal.”

After collecting a record three medals in one day on Saturday, the Israel Olympic delegation had a quiet Sunday. In Mixed Dinghy, the duo of Nitai Hasson and Noa Larry moved up to sixth place after the sixth race of 10 by finishing second in Race 6 as the top 10 teams advance to the finals and will race for a medal.

The men’s and women’s Dinghy races featuring Omer Vered Vilenchik and Shai Kakon were postponed due to lack of wind as were Dor Zarka's in men’s Kite and Gal Zukerman in the women’s.

On Monday, Israel will make their Paris Olympics Track and Field debut as Blessing Afrifah will be competing in the first round of the Men’s 200m. The 20-year old has won gold in the 2023 U23 European Championship as well as the 2022 U23 World Champion ship and is making his first appearance at the Olympic Games.

The Israeli Equestrian Team will be participating in the Individual Jumping competition as Ashlee Bond, Daniel Bluman, Robin Muhr and Isabella Russekoff will all be in action as well.