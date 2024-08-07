Afrifah comes up just short of 200m semis

The beginning of the second week of the Paris Olympics has been quiet for Israeli athletes as they will gear up for potentially more medals beginning on Wednesday when Avishag Semberg will be in Taekwondo action. Semberg captured a bronze at the Tokyo Games and will look to do better in France after winning gold in the European qualification tournament earlier in the year.

The 20-year old will be facing Ali Dunya Abutaleb from Saudi Arabia in the -49kg Round of 16 in her first bout.

In athletics, Blessing Afrifah did not qualify for the 200m as he finished 5th in his first round qualification heat with a time of 20.78, good for 35th overall, and in the last chance repechage round, he 20.88 to finish 16th as he missed out on the semifinals.

Over in Marseille, the Men’s and Women’s Kite teams, featuring Dor Zarka and Gal Zukerman, and the Mixed Dinghy team of Nitai Hasson and Noa Larry had their races postponed. Amit Elor (USA) celebrates her win over Meerim Zhumanazarova (Kyrgyzstan) in the gold medal match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Champ-de-Mars Arena, Paris, France, August 6, 2024. (credit: Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Sports)

A gold medal in wrestling

Amit Elor, the Jewish American wrestler with Israeli parents who is representing the United States, moved into the gold medal bout against Meerim Zhumanazarova from Kyrgyzstan after easing past Sol Gum Pak from North Korea.