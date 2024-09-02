Police arrest 12 fans following riots at Hapoel Beersheba vs. Bnei Sakhnin Premier League match

Police arrest 12 Hapoel Beersheba fans during riots at the Turner Stadium in the city following a match against Bnei Sakhnin, Israeli media reported on Sunday night.

Just before the kickoff for the second round of the Israeli Premier League of the match between Hapoel Beersheba and Bnei Sakhnin, the visiting fans mocked the national anthem by turning their backs and sitting during its performance.

The perceived offense led dozens of Hapoel Beersheba fans to storm the pitch, confront some Sakhnin supporters, and beat them with sticks. Police were rushed to the scene, and while combating the riot, twelve fans were arrested.

After the incident, Bnei Sakhnin Chairman Muhammad Abu Younes ordered the team to leave the field and go to the locker rooms. The surprised referees followed them, trying to determine if and how the match could proceed.

Although all parties, including the police, approved starting the game at 20:15, the Sakhnin players refused to return to the pitch. "We are prepared to face the consequences of not appearing for the match," the club management stated at 20:38, adding that the players were afraid to return to the field. At 21:01 - an hour and a minute after the scheduled kickoff - the league administration announced that the match would not happen. Turner Stadium on February 27th 2017 Beer Sheva vs. Kfar Saba (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The league administration stated: "After Hapoel Beersheba fans stormed the pitch and the Sakhnin players went to the locker rooms, the police commander at the stadium informed the Sakhnin players that there were no obstacles to holding the match, and police forces were deployed to ensure the game's proper conduct. Despite this, some Sakhnin players refused to return to the field. The match will not take place today, and the matter will be referred to the disciplinary committee for resolution."

Match canceled after riot

Hapoel Beersheba also responded after the league's announcement, stating, "The match will not be resumed due to Bnei Sakhnin's refusal to return to the field. We ask our fans to follow the police instructions."

Referee Ohad Asulin clarified at 20:28: "We are waiting for Bnei Sakhnin's decision after the incident they experienced. They are in their [locker] room discussing whether they can continue the match in a sportsmanlike manner. According to the security chief, he has provided a protective cover for the event, and Sakhnin was informed of this. From his perspective, the match can proceed. Understandably, Sakhnin is agitated; they will make their decision. There are agitated players there. The consequences? I don't decide; I will submit a report on the events that occurred."

Following the arrests the police released a statement, saying, "This evening, during the national anthem, before the kickoff of the football match between Hapoel Beersheba and Bnei Sakhnin, dozens of fans from both teams stormed the pitch and started a violent brawl. The police forces present at the stadium acted quickly, restored order, and arrested 12 fans from both teams. Following the incident, Bnei Sakhnin's players refused to resume the match, and the referee decided to cancel it."

Both teams entered the second round after winning their opening matches - Hapoel Beersheba defeated Ironi Kiryat Shmona 1-0, while Sakhnin overcame Maccabi Petah Tikva 2-0.