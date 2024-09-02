 Beersheba-Sakhnin match called amid chaos

The Israel Premier League match between Hapoel Beersheba and Bnei Sakhnin on Sunday night was suspended due to violent clashes on the pitch between the two fan bases after the Sakhnin supporters turned their backs when Hatikva, Israel’s national anthem, was played at Turner Stadium.

The Sakhnin players left the field and returned to the dressing room, where they decided not to resume the game due to safety concerns.

Hapoel Beersheba owner Alona Barkat commented on the unfortunate incidents that led to the game being called off.

“First of all, I want to share in the grief of all the hostage families and send my condolences to the six hostages who were murdered, as well as the three murdered policemen. It is a day when there is no one in the State of Israel whose heart is not broken, a very difficult day. We need to talk about a very disturbing phenomenon, and that is the desecration of the national anthem. Even on a day like this, can’t we sing the anthem honorably?

“Our fans made a video for the fans who were murdered on October 7. It’s a very emotional day, and it was important to honor their memory. We are talking about people who paid with their lives so that we could live here and play football. There was a ceremony, and there should have been a moment of silence. On a day like this, when you see that there are citizens of the country who do not respect our anthem, people became very emotional. To be clear, I do not for a moment justify what happened, but there is a fundamental issue here that needs to be talked about—the denigration of the national anthem must stop. Hapoel Beer Sheva vs. Bnei Sakhnin F.C. in Beer Sheva's Terner stadium, march 7,2016 (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

“I am not justifying it at all, but there is a fundamental problem here. It’s not just this game; there will be more games and more times that the anthem will be played because it’s our anthem and our identity. We are all experiencing a painful time; we are in a war, and hearts are broken. This must not happen. It happened in Turner, and it can happen in any stadium. We need to pay attention to this phenomenon that has no place.”

Sakhnin management also issued a statement following the incident at Turner Stadium.

“At the start of the game, the Sakhnin fans respected the anthem, while a small number turned their backs to the field. The club’s position has been stated many times – that it is necessary and obligatory to respect the anthem and the moments of silence. The home team fans rocked the stadium with racist chants, and a large number of them entered the pitch with the intention to attack.

“For the safety of the players, Sakhnin chairman Abu Younes ordered the team’s players to return to the dressing room, but while there the players’ fear did not abate. The club’s management tried to convince the players to return and play, but many of the players, especially the foreigners, refused to return to the pitch.

"With the harsh atmosphere that enveloped the country since the morning hours, the Bnei Sakhnin club is an integral part of everything society is going through, and many times its people have expressed their full sympathy with the pain of the affected families. We call on everyone involved in Israeli soccer to treat these unfortunate events with understanding and fairness."

Other games

Meanwhile, also Sunday, Maccabi Tel Aviv eased past Maccabi Petah Tikva 3-0 to take the win and the three points at Moshava Stadium.

After a half hour of goalless play, Gaby Kanichowsky put home a Dor Peretz ball in the 32nd minute, while Peretz once again played facilitator when he assisted on Hisham Layous’s marker 10 minutes later for a 2-0 advantage heading into the break. In the 65th minute, Raz Shlomo headed home the third marker to close out the win.

Elsewhere, Maccabi Haifa blanked Maccabi Netanya 2-0 as the Greens scored a goal in each half to take the points.

Frantzdy Pierrot scored from in close off a corner kick in the 33rd minute, while Dia Saba slammed home the second marker from the top of the box late in the second half to hand Barak Bachar’s team the win.

“I had opportunities to keep coaching in Europe, but I came back to be here with my family and the fans in the situation that the country is in,” Bachar began.

Ironi Tiberias stunned Beitar Jerusalem 1-0 as Stanislav Bilenkyi scored deep into second-half injury time to secure the win and the three points.

“Obviously, it’s great to win, and it’s something that is amazing for both me, the club, and the fans,” Tiberias bench boss Eliran Hodeda said. “But just like last week when we didn’t go crazy after losing 4-0, we will stay even-keeled.”

“We had chances in the first half, but it wasn’t enough,” Beitar coach Barak Itzhaki said. “In the second half, we had more opportunities, but in the end, the ball didn’t go in. We couldn’t keep a clean sheet, and it’s a shame.”

Ashdod SC slipped by Ironi Kiryat Shmona 2-1 to pick up their first win of the season and collect all the points in the port city.

Alfredo Stephens gave the visitors a 1-0 lead in the seventh minute, but the hosts quickly found the equalizer as Roie Levy put home a Muhammed Knaan free-kick five minutes later. Ashdod then grabbed the lead for good via a 29th-minute penalty by the aforementioned Knaan as it held on for the victory in its home opener.

“We really suffered to ensure this victory,” Ashdod bench boss Eli Levy began. “I think that the first half was like a continuation of the game against Beitar Jerusalem. We had to play smarter football in the second half. We got some half-chances but went backward. However, it’s always better to take the points rather than take compliments. This is our second season together, and we are a better team than last year.”

Maccabi Bnei Reineh downed Hapoel Haifa 3-1 thanks to a trio of second-half goals to take the win.

Dmitri Antelevski scored off a straight corner kick in the seventh minute to give the Carmel Reds an early 1-0 lead, which they took into the break. However, the second half was all Bnei Reineh as Abadallah Jaber polished off a terrific team play to draw his side even in the 57th minute. This was followed up by a Bar Lin red card after a reckless foul, which reduced Haifa to 10 men.

Guy Hadida’s left-footed strike from outside the box gave the visitors the lead, while Saar Fadida added an insurance marker in the 95th minute to secure the victory.

Hapoel Jerusalem and Hapoel Hadera played to a 1-1 draw as the sides split the points in the capital city.

Godsway Donio gave Hadera a 1-0 lead in the 37th minute, but Jelle Duin headed home the tying goal in the 60th minute as each team took a point for their efforts.